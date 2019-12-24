Steelers have 99 problems, but QB is not one

Loading...

No, I can't and I won't rule out that the Steelers can still reach the playoffs. If they win Sunday in Baltimore, if the Ravens rest enough headlines, if the Titans lose, if the Texans rest enough headlines, if the Raiders do something or another, if the Colts are shot down by a comet, blah, blah, blah.

But in reality, beyond the cute and cuddly aspect of completing the ever unlikely achievement of changing what should have been a disastrous season into a real achievement, I'm not sure what else could be obtained from an appearance. It is not as if they had a prayer to move beyond the hymn.

What matters most now, at least from this perspective, is what 2019 will mean by 2020. So, to that end, here is my early, perhaps premature list of three priorities, in no particular order:

• Write a broker

It doesn't need to be the first round, obviously. Few teams do that. But get a dynamic and durable ball carrier that can relegate James Conner to backup work. Conner signed for another season with an economic cap of $ 934,572, so it makes no sense to cut it. But its availability, now more than ever has exposed its value. If you can only handle limited snapshots, set the stage that way. Jaylen Samuels doesn't look like a real back, and Benny Snell & # 39; s I have tons to prove.

• Bring the line to life

Ramon Foster & # 39; s dropped, and might need to be released just for that reason, no matter withdrawing cash in an attempt to keep Bud Dupree I Javon Hargrave. Foster replacements are already internal, with Matt feiler able to slide to the left guard, and B.J. Finney able to back up and center. Zach Banner Y Chuks Okorafor I can hit him in the right tackle, with my money on Banner.

• The same on the other side

It would feel like a sacrilege for some if the Steelers invested significant resources [first round selection, great free agency money] in defense. But that would not necessarily make it wrong. Cam Heyward & # 39; s He is still an impact artist, but the defensive line is also getting there. Cam will be 31 years old. Stephon Tuitt it will be 27. Now is the time to start preparing successors, particularly for the captain. It makes no sense to risk the defense by going backwards with everything that has progressed.

Of course, there are also little things. A field stretching receiver, for example. A push to the left tackle to Alejandro Villanueva. Certain depth of security.

But do you know what I will not add here?

Right. Attack Player

Ben Roethlisberger. – SUNDAY MATE / DKPS [/ title]

In fact, I won't even seriously entertain it beyond this single paragraph. Ben Roethlisberger I will be back. He has stated emphatically, and the Steelers themselves were forced to confirm it again in response to an erroneous ESPN report yesterday. I bet it will be cooler and with more energy than in years. Mason Rudolph It showed a legitimate improvement during a challenging season, physically and mentally, and is absolutely an NFL level endorsement. I would apply the same thought to Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges, who will have more experience in the league than almost any No. 3 anywhere.

Fix what is broken, refine the rest and expect the best from the star of the franchise.

