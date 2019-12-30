Steelers end with a groan against Ravens

Loading...

BALTIMORE – As much as they tried, the Steelers were not good enough to achieve the last victory that eluded them during the last three weeks of the season.

Not against the Bills three weeks ago. Not against the Jets last week in New York. And certainly not against the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.

Although the Ravens made several headlines against the Steelers on Sunday, Baltimore ran for 223 yards on a rainy and cold day at M&T Bank Stadium, almost 50 yards more than the Steelers won as a team in a 28-10 beat their heated rivals.

Even the Steelers defense withered in it, worn out for a season of carrying the team on their collective back.

"We knew as soon as Ben (Roethlisberger) fell, much was going to be on the defense, "the cornerback Mike Hilton said. "The offense had a lot of injuries, some things you can't control. We enjoy the pressure. We take it and run with it and show what kind of defense we are."

But in the end, even that was not good enough. Certainly, it is not enough to overcome an offensive that produced only nine scores in its last eight games.

"Our defense has been burning hotly. I apologize to them," Guys, I'm sorry. "That's all we can do," guard Ramon Foster said. "It's just the complete execution as a team as much as you can. We didn't do enough offensively, period. That defense is really special. Point. You expect Ben to come back next year. I don't want to fall for that, but that's the reality. When you have a quarterback franchise winner of a Super Bowl and that defense, if they can keep everyone intact, will be a really good thing to move forward. "

That's where the Steelers are now after their third consecutive loss to close the season. A month ago, they were 8-5 and were flying high. Finishing like this, with a thud, puts a stain on a team that went 8-6 without Roethlisberger. That recovered from a start of 1-4. Apparently, that became victories for much of this season.

But to a large extent they could only see how the Titans were hitting the Texans' backups in Houston, with a victory securing Tennessee's place in the playoffs. The Titans ended up winning that game, 35-14, making the Steelers game anti-climatic.

"It's very disappointing," the cornerback Joe haden said. "We were in control of our own destiny. We were trying to figure out what seed we would be. Now, it's not disgusting. We have a very good group of guys here. I'm really excited about what the future holds." Young boys, especially in the defensive side of the ball, I'm excited to work with them again. "

That will not happen for several months. And now, they will spend next month watching other teams, including the Ravens, play for the Super Bowl.

The Ravens (14-2) set a team record for victories in one season and a new league record for yards on the ground in one season. They needed 93 yards to beat the 1978 Patriots to set that record. And they got there in the second quarter, like Gus Edwards recorded 130 yards in 21 carries.

But the Steelers kept the Ravens to score field goals early while the offensive got into the game.

So, after falling behind 6-0 in a couple of Justin Tucker field goals, the Steelers finally put together a drive at the end of the first quarter, riding Benny Snell, who had six carries for 40 yards, during possession, ending with a 4-yard touchdown run.

That ingenious 19-yard run in third and 1 that set up his touchdown on the next play was included in that unit.

That was it. The offensive highlight of the game of the lonely Steelers.

That 7-6 advantage seemed to be enough when the Steelers began to settle in defense, stopping the Ravens in their next possession and recovering the ball. But a shame on Alejandro Villanueva and a sack ended a drive that had gone to the center of the field and the Ravens started running as quarterback Robert Griffin III to combat the adjustments that the Steelers had made on the defensive.

"I think we give up too much with the races" Bud Dupree said. "We played allocation football. The boys outside had the quarterback. Different boys had the runners."

That led to another Tucker field goal and a 9-7 lead. But the Steelers recovered the ball with 1:10 remaining and Devlin Hodges threw a dump at Jaylen Samuels who won 16 yards at 45 Pittsburgh.

In second and 10, however, Hodges was fired again, this time for Matthew Judon, who stripped him of the ball. Samuels hurriedly fell to fall on the loose ball, but it came out from under him and Michael Pierce He recovered it to return the ball to the Ravens.

That created an 8-yard touchdown run by Justice hill, which bounced off the tackle attempts by Terrell Edmunds Y Cam heyward to enter the final zone.

"We don't tackle well," Heyward said, adding. "This game will humiliate you."

With the Steelers losing 16-7, the game was essentially over. It was just going to be a matter of how much the Ravens would earn.

Although the defense returned the ball to the offensive in the third quarter at Baltimore 34 in a T.J. Watt forced fumble and recovery by Haden, all the Steelers achieved was a Chris Boswell Field goal.

And that would not be enough to overcome the mistakes that were coming.

After 19-10, the Steelers lined up to clear their own 19 with 4:41 remaining. This happened.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Kerrith Whyte He misinterpreted Tucker's brief kick-off just after that, while he was sailing over his head. He picked it up at 3, but returned it only to 6.

That allowed the Ravens to pressure Hodges to be safe, the third given by the Steelers this season, when he was called to the ground intentionally in the end zone.

Just like that, it was 28-10.

"It's hard," Heyward said. "Three weeks ago, I thought we had a real chance. It hurts. The hourglass is getting smaller for many boys. This team won't be the same. This season is over. The boys are leaving. It's never going to be the same. team. It's crap, because I have a lot of good friends. I grew up with a lot of guys this year. It hurts to close the book this season. "

But close the book that the Steelers have.

Now will be the time to reflect, hire, sign and launch.

"It's disappointing" David DeCastro said. "We had it in front of us. We didn't make it. There is nothing, it couldn't, we shouldn't be good enough."

"We stink. We stink of the offense. We had a small run where we were doing good enough, but we were pretty bad in the second half of the season."

THE ESSENTIAL

• Score box

• Seeor featured

• Marker

• Positions

To continue reading, log in to your account: