Steelers Ben Roethlisberger & # 39; have doubts & # 39; will play football again

Ben Roethlisberger I may never play football again.

I mean, that's the case if you listen to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, who said the following in Monday's edition of SportsCenter:

"I've talked to people who have talked to him, and he has some doubts about whether he will really play football again," said Mortensen (h / t Bleach Report)

Mortensen suggested that the Steelers could sign a veteran free agent, like other 2004 recruits Eli Manning Y Philip RiversOr a younger veterinarian like Teddy Bridgewater if Roethlisberger really hangs them up.

The thing is … Roethlisberger doesn't hang them.

Adam Schefter previously reported that "nobody worries that next year will be a problem" and all indications of Mike Tomlin They suggest the team hopes to have Roethlisberger back next year. On Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., our Steelers beat reporter Dale Lolley saw roethlisberger in the strapless locker room on the right elbow. Instead, Roethlisberger wore only a smaller brace / splint on his right wrist.

Beyond that, Roethlisberger has remained involved with the team on the sidelines, helping young quarterbacks Mason Rudolph Y Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges navigate life in the NFL in his absence.

"I will do everything I can to support (Mason Rudolph) and the team this season to help win games, "Roethlisberger said after undergoing surgery to correct an elbow injury that ends the season after the team's defeat in Week 2 against the Seahawks." I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and the fans, and I feel in my heart that I have a lot to give.

Then there is this: Roethlisberger will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, with an exit potential in 2021, with an average of $ 34 million per year with $ 37.5 million guaranteed in the firm.

Do you think he will want to stay and earn that money?

"The Steelers committed me three years this offseason and I intend to honor my contract and reward them with a game at the championship level," Roethlisberger added.

Taking a step further, from a competitive point of view, why would Roethlisberger not want to return? He has seen the team suffer for an erratic game of quarterback since he fell, and his own game was not up to par before the injury finally annihilated him.

He went 0-2 as a starter, playing six quarters in total and with 35 (62.5 percent) for 251 yards, no touchdowns and an interception against the Patriots and the Seahawks. In no way will you want to call it a career after publishing that type of line.

Finally, consider the full context of the Mortensen quote. This did not come from Roethlisberger. This came from "people who have talked to him." That is not gospel.

For now, take this report with a large ole grain of Mortensen's salt.

