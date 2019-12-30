Steelers already focuses on healthy Ben Roethlisberger, rebound 2020

Loading...

Wait until next year.

That was the sensation in the Steelers' locker room when they cleared their stuff after the defeat of Sunday 28-10 in Baltimore that left them at 8-8 and out of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Steelers feel they have the pieces in place for a strong 2020 season, with much to rely on the progress and recovery of Ben Roethlisberger of an elbow injury just six quarters in the season.

Since Roethlisberger's talent quarterback agreed with a defensive unit that led the league in losses and forced catches while becoming a dominant force, the feeling that the best is yet to come for this team prevails.

"Definitely" corner Joe haden he told me. "If we had (Roethlisberger) here this season, it would have been a different season. When I return, I think it will be a different story."

The question now will be at what level will Roethlisberger be, who will turn 38 this offseason, when and if he returns.

He intends to return. And the team is confident that they can do it.

But can the quarterback be able to place this team on his back, as he has done so often in the past? Perhaps the most important question is, will it have to be?

The Steelers had 54 catches this season and forced 38 turnovers despite playing with very few big tracks during the course of the season with Mason Rudolph Y Devlin Hodges in quarterback.

They played things close to the vest with the two inexperienced quarterbacks playing and only had two games in which they won by seven or more points. They also failed to score 30 or more points in a season for the first time since 1971, making defense difficult.

The Steelers scored only nine offensive touchdowns in their last eight games, and the air game went to 31st place in the league.

"It was then that we had more fun, being able to have those leaders and make the teams really one-dimensional," external linebacker T.J. Watt told me. "Every week, we talked about wanting to get to that point. We just never got there, especially in the second half. We could never take the teams to that point so we could squeeze our ears and get in trouble and let the boys in. The deck from the bottom. Hopefully we can get to that point more next year. But it was fun. "

Recovering Roethlisberger would help that, even if he is not the same quarterback he was before his injury.

There is also some hope that the experience acquired by Rudolph, in particular, will pay dividends in the future.

The 2018 third round draft pick played well in installments this season in their first NFL action. But there were also some negative points, including staying on the bench after six poor quarters in consecutive starts against the Browns and Bengals that led him to Hodges, a rookie not recruited.

That worked for a while too, since Hodges won the next two games. But eventually, the bloom came out of that rose, and Hodges lost his last three starts, accumulating 10 points in each of the team's last three games.

No matter how good the defense is, it is difficult to win with 10 points.

But there was a spark provided by Rudolph that left the bench to replace Hodges in the second quarter of a 16-10 loss to the Jets when he led the Steelers in two scoring units at the end of the first half before being eliminated. of the game with a shoulder injury.

"It was quite difficult. To get back to the opportunity to be in the game and be effective, I would have liked to have finished the game and come back and then this happens," said Rudolph, who said he had a procedure to reduce his joint sternoclavicular on his shoulder that does not throw.

"We don't always understand in the moment. But we can look back and say that it helped us to be harder, it made us stronger for the journey of life. That is the way I see it. This is a relatively minor deal. But it was enough to get me out of the game. "

That was the Steelers season, at least offensively, in a nutshell. Just when things began to look like they were turning the corner, something would happen to derail the offensive again.

Pro Bowl running James Conner Most of the second half was lost with persistent injuries. Pro Bowl Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster It was stolen too. And although he only missed four games, he was largely ineffective in the second half of the season, catching only 12 passes for 109 yards at that time.

A healthy Roethlisberger could change all that. At least that's what the Steelers are waiting for.

It is likely that the quarterback will not throw the ball again until the OTA. And the Steelers have a lot of work to do to keep this defense together, as an external supporter Bud Dupree and tackle nose Javon Hargrave highlight the team's free agents on that side of the ball.

But if everything comes together, there is hope inside the locker room.

"Yes, you have the field marshal of the franchise again with the weapons we have offensively, the defense we have, I feel confident in this team next year," said Watt.

To continue reading, log in to your account: