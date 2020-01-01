Start the new year right with terrifying trailer for A Quiet Place Part II

Loading...

Emily Blunt repeats her role as Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place: Part II.

Things have not improved much for the besieged Abbott family, judging by the first official breakthrough of A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to the successful sci-fi / horror success of director (and star) John Krasinski 2018, A Quiet Place . It is an auspicious year for a sequel, given that the original film was established in 2020.

(Next, the main spoilers of the 2018 movie A Quiet Place).

A Quiet Place had a simple premise: in early 2020, blind alien creatures have eliminated most humans and animals on Earth. They hunt for the sound, thanks to their hypersensitive hearing, and are difficult to kill because they wear a hard armored skin. (The creature's design was inspired by the echolocation of animals, prehistoric fish and the infamous swamps: mummified bodies found in the swamps of northern Europe in particular. They look a bit like the Dementors of the Harry Potter movies) .

The film focuses on the Abbott family, struggling to survive a few months after the initial invasion. Papa Lee (Krasinski) is an engineer focused on keeping his family alive every day. The wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is a doctor, is pregnant with her fourth child. The eldest daughter, Regan, is deaf, played by deaf actress Millicent Simmonds (who helped teach the rest of the American Sign Language case, as this is how Abbotts communicate when they are outdoors). Then there are his brothers: Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Beau (Cade Woodward), four, who is tragically killed at first by a creature, devastating the whole family (and the public). Finally, the family discovers the weak point of the aliens, and the film ended with Evelyn, Regan and Marcus armed and ready for a couple of creatures approaching.

Originally, Krasinski intended A Quiet Place to be a unique and independent film, but it was a critical and box office success, which ultimately raised $ 340 million worldwide against a modest $ 17 million budget. That was a good incentive to think about how the fictional universe could be expanded for a sequel. Details have been scarce, but Blunt, Simmonds and Jupe are repeating their original roles. Krasinski returns as director, but does not star in the sequel, since his character, Lee, sacrificed himself to save his children in the first film. Photography director Polly Morgan told CNET in October that the sequel would be "more about children who grow up, explore the world and learn to protect themselves."

Paramount released a 30-second preview for A Quiet Place: Part II in December, and presented it in advance before Black Christmas projections. According to the official synopsis: "After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world while continuing their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt for sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sandy path. "

The trailer begins with what appears to be a Day 1 flashback (Beau is in the back seat), with Evelyn driving her children down a city street where everyone runs away terrified of extraterrestrial creatures. Cut to a shocked and exhausted Evelyn leaving the family farm with Regan, Marcus and her newborn baby. They advance along the sandy path past a cornfield while the house burns behind them, indicating that we are really on the cusp of a new adventure. The aliens are still out there, of course, and are probably hungry, having devoured so many people on Earth in the first movie.

While the family makes its way through a deadly and silent landscape, Evelyn accidentally fires a travel cable, sounding a lot of cans as an alarm. They flee to an abandoned structure and meet another survivor (Cillian Murphy, whose character has not yet been identified), who covers his mouth while an alien creature slowly crawls along the side of the structure. "I don't know why you came here," he says when they are finally safe again (at least temporarily). "Nothing remains." The baby apparently convinces him to help the Abbott family.

Evelyn insists that "there are people out there that are worth saving." But Murphy's character tells him: "The people left are not the kind of people worth saving." Is right? Those that are apparently worth saving include a father (Djimon Hounsou) and his son, as well as another child. All in all, it seems another exciting, occasionally heartbreaking journey, although could something overcome the tense scene in which Evelyn must give birth in absolute silence, despite the painful contractions, due to an alien lurking? We hope that the remaining members of the Abbott family survive because, quite frankly, they have suffered enough.

A Quiet Place: Part II hits theaters on March 20, 2020.

