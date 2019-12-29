Start planning to import this Volkswagen Polo Harlekin right now

Loading...

The last days of December are upon us and soon it will be time to receive the new year. While it is better that we begin to prepare to write "2020" on our checks, assignments and documents, the arrival of January 1 does not make me wait, but rather to 1995. Why? The Volkswagen Polo Harlekin is finally old enough to import into the United States, that's why.

But you are probably asking what is the Harlekin or Harlequin Polo in English. Why would I want a random trim level of a generally unremarkable generation of small German hatchback? Well, here are some details.

In 1995, Volkswagen, the leading German car manufacturer that had a true sense of humor, decided that it would be a good idea to build thousands of its bread and butter B-hatch and simply mix the paint scheme. I don't mean a few fun colors beyond the gray, silver, blue and black slate that you can choose these days at your local VW dealer. I am talking about a psychedelic aspect composed of body panels painted in four different colors, of which there were four configurations.

According to Doug DeMuro, one of the leading experts in dumb cars, the idea comes from an old VW commercial where the car was painted in a similar way to show that the continuity of the Beetle's design is a feature, not a mistake (sorry) , at least as regards the common parts. Although the Polo did not share that feature with the Beetle, the appearance was still striking and exciting, and Volkswagen did.

And, being the ‘90 the ‘90, people snatched them immediately. Although the race only had one of the engine options available in the rest of the Polo range (the 1.6 four), the demand was so high that the original race of a thousand cars more than tripled to 3100 units. In fact, the race was so successful that by 1996, Volkswagen decided to give Golf the Harlekin treatment as well. The United States got that car, but didn't get the Polo. Well, the United States didn't get Poles at all, really.

The Harlequin Golf on the US market (as it was known here) did not sell anywhere as well as the Polo in Europe, but the car still has some kind of cult for some. I think it has to do with the way the car captures something about VW that few water-cooled Volkswagens are capable of. Like the Beetle, a Harlekin Golf or Polo attracts everyone. It is impossible not to notice one, since it happens even if you do not know anything about cars and if you notice it, it is almost certain that you will smile. By 2020, after 2019 we just had, we need more cars like that to make you smile, so it is very fortunate that the former are now 25 years old and allowed on our roads.

The 3100 Harlekins that was once sold could be a drop in the bucket for a generation of Polo that would sell hundreds of thousands worldwide every year it was in production, but compared to the Harlequin Golf market in the US. UU., There are many more of these available. And now that they are eligible to import into the states, it's time to start seeing what's out there. I found some that will be important this year, but I chose one that stands out particularly.

This 1995 Polo Harlekin is for sale in Germany € 4500. Although 189,172 km sounds like a lot, the car seems to be in very good shape, and comes with the golf wheels installed, as well as the standard ones and also has a small trailer hitch. The seller says he also has a lot of original literature, which is always great with a car like this. The people of Radwood love to see those things. Like all Harlekins Polo, this car has a manual transmission of four cylinders and 1.6 liters and, apart from paint and upholstery, the car is the same as almost any Polo. That should mean that even if some parts are not necessarily available at your local VW dealer, they should be somewhere.

If you decide to heed my advice and call 2020 with your own Harlekin Polo, here are some instructions to help you avoid a problem. It seems more or less feasible, even a little annoying, but remember, you're not just bringing it for yourself. You also take it to all who see you pass.

