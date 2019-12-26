Start a cybersecurity career in 2020 for less than $ 50

Loading...

There appears to be a new data breach every month and people are rightly concerned. Hackers are stepping up their efforts to get their hands on your personal information, which is increasing the demand for certified cybersecurity professionals. If you want to be at the forefront in the fight against hackers and data breaches, you must first be certified for cloud security. This $ 49 package can help.

The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle is a 61-hour course package that provides an overview of today's cybersecurity landscape and training preparation for three popular cybersecurity certifications. The first course you will tackle is Introduction to cyber securityLearn how to evaluate and manage security logs.

After completing this course, you can train for the CISSP, CCSP and AWS SysOps certifications. Training in CISSP enables you to define all aspects of IT security such as architecture and design. Alternatively, CCSP-certified experts are mainly concerned with the security of cloud storage. Finally, the AWS SysOps course will teach you how to deploy, manage, and operate highly scalable systems.

Data is our most valuable asset and makes cybersecurity more important than ever. You can use the Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle to prepare for the CISSP, CCSP, and AWS SysOps certification exams, which are available now for $ 49 or 97% off.

