Start 2020 Off Right with a Disney + bundle subscription

The Disney + bundle was the best streaming deal we saw in 2019, and there is a chance that it will also wear that crown for 2020. After all, where else can you access three essential streaming services for just $ 13 a month? – three dollars cheaper than a subscription to Netflix Premium and $ 5 less per month than it costs to subscribe to the trio individually.

So if Netflix doesn't work for you or you just want to broaden your streaming horizon, the Disney + bundle is unbeatable value. There is also something for everyone: Disney + will keep the kids busy for hours; ESPN + is there for coordination with the newest sporting events in real time; and there is Hulu for keeping must-see network shows.

Can't see the value? We will break it down: Disney + costs $ 7 per month, ESPN + is renewed at $ 5 per month and Hulu is set at $ 6 per month. Combine this together and the total comes to $ 18 a month. But take advantage of the Disney + bundle and it will only cost you $ 13 a month. That's a difference of $ 5 a month, so you basically get ESPN + for free.

Disney + was launched in November and is an on-demand streaming service from Disney with a large number of exclusive content – headlines in every episode of The Simpsons broadcast to date – and almost every film in the extensive photo house collection, including Big Hero 6 , Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Pinocchio, Toy Story and almost every Star Wars movie.

Then we have Hulu, where hundreds of network shows, blockbuster films and Hulu originals can be found; while ESPN + is a portal for thousands of live sports events such as the FA Cup, MLB, NBA, NHL and UFC Fight Night. In short, the Disney + bundle includes the two most important bases: both entertainment and sports (as we said, something for everyone).

But what if it's a matter of the Disney + bundle or Netflix? Well, if you're a big sports fan and have young people in the family, the benefit goes to the Disney + bundle. It is the best value for money and offers access to three completely different content selections, with ESPN + as the deal maker. Not interested in sports? Choose Disney +, sans Bundle and Netflix instead.

