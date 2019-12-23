Stars criticized as & # 39; sold & # 39; for supporting Saudi music festival

Loading...

Armie Hammer, Sofia Richie, Alessandra Ambrosio and many other celebrities are being criticized as "sold" for attending a music festival in Saudi Arabia to promote the controversial kingdom.

Models like Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, actors like Ryan Phillippe and Ed Westwick, Scott Disick and a variety of influential people traveled to Riyadh for the Beast MDL festival last weekend, with many photos of themselves on social networks with messages praising the nation of the Middle East. The star of "The Social Network" Hammer, who said in a publication that the festival was "really special" and "felt like a cultural change," and Phillippe was photographed in a traditional Arab dress and hat.

Richie and Disick stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, the same hotel where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman imprisoned more than 200 of his political opponents, including members of his own family, as of 2017. According to reports, some They were tortured, with a high-level general said that he was tortured to death at the five-star hotel.

Critics accuse celebrities of accepting sums of up to six figures to "rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia" while ignoring the country's position on women and LGBTQ rights, their imprisonment and torture of dissidents, the arrest of the rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul women and Government participation in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. The measure comes when Saudi Arabia announced that it had sentenced five people to death for the brutal murder of the journalist.

Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls attend the Beast MDL music festival.Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

The fashion watchdog, Diet Prada, posted on Instagram: "Cash large and fat checks in exchange for # content creation (also known as propaganda) to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia, a country that, according to the United Nations, is causing “the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.” According to anonymous sources, six-figure sums were offered for assistance and geo-tagged publications. ”The organizers of the event, which featured performances by David Guetta and Afro Jack, admitted that some stars were paid to attend, but denied that the sums were as high as six figures.

Washington Post reporter Karen Attaih, friend and colleague of Khashoggi, tweeted: “The regime has been working overtime and spending billions to try to rehabilitate its image, in part through the use of Western influencers.

“The dark side of influential culture is that it really is the ultimate expression of capitalism. Money about human lives. What good is your platform if you ignore the murder and torture of the Saudi regime for a few dollars? These influencers are just human rental signs.

"These influential people and the media (too many to label) who use their platforms to claim that they are for the empowerment of women and social justice, but also take money to promote Saudi Arabia … Hippocrites Insta. Everything is so transparent and disgusting. "

Ryan Phillippe at the BeastDaniele Venturelli CDM festival / Getty Images

Human rights lawyer Gissou Nia wrote on Twitter: “A number of influential people were paid (again) to fly to Saudi Arabia to brighten the image of MBS. Seeing the legend "Saudi girls" (in a publication by Sofia Richie) is especially irritating when I think of Saudi rights activists imprisoned or exiled for pushing for basic freedoms.

Models Martha Hunt and Emily Ratajkoski revealed that they were invited but refused to go. Ratajkowski said: “It is very important for me to make clear my support for women's rights, the LGBTQ community, freedom of expression and the right to a free press. I hope that moving forward in this will attract more attention to the injustices that occur there. ”

Hunt added on Instagram: "I sympathize with the repressed people of Saudi Arabia and refused to be used as a campaign to cover up those who suffer from injustice."

In addition, the Teddy Quinlivan model wrote on social media: “If you are an influential person and you are promoting tourism to a place that openly kills journalists and LGBTQ people, as well as a list of other horrible and archaic laws and policies: you are af ** King SELL ".

While most of the influencers on the trip to Riyadh have not responded to the violent reaction, Phillippe has been aggressively attacking the people who comment on his Instagram posts.

"Things are changing, I hope you do too," he wrote to one person.

He told another: "He's changing a jerk. Have you been? I'd love to take any important woman to me. F – k off."

"First of all, I am traveling through many places in the Middle East. 2nd, look for me a country without problems, I will wait. The third thing is changing and progressing rapidly in KSA and people are lovely," he added. "Pay better attention and leave virtue pointing to the princess. "

