Stars and Renegades meet in the brave new world of Victoria Cricket

The Renegades were originally led by former cricketer and first-class television host James Brayshaw, who was replaced by hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall in 2015. Players' agent AFL Liam Pickering, former Essendon chief Ray Gunston and now the president of the Australian Football Federation Chris Nikou were among them. who also served on the board of directors.

This structure differs from that of New South Wales – the other multi-team state – where advisory councils – with non-binding powers – have been established for the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, clubs which have ultimately sat under the aegis of NSW Cricket. Rather than general managers, the two Sydney clubs had and continue to have general managers.

How did it go?

The two Melbourne clubs comfortably built the most important membership bases of the BBL. Together, they brought more than 80,000 fans to the CWM for a derby in January 2016, which is by far the largest crowd for an Australian national cricket match. Stars' major partner Dick Smith collapsed a few days after the match, but the strength of the crowd allowed the club to quickly sign Optus to replace the electronics brand. Optus remains the main sponsor of the Stars in an agreement which expires at the end of next season.

Over 80,000 people attended the 2016 derby, played by John Hastings and Luke Wright of the Stars. Credit: Getty Images

The Stars, in particular, thrived on the field, but stumbled several times in the final. The Renegades were less consistent and were paralyzed by a difficult stadium agreement at Docklands. However, they also signed a major partner on Mars, an agreement that was extended for three years in October.

The respective Big Bash women's leagues have struggled at first, although the Renegades have made great strides in the past two years. In the men's game, the BBL title finally headed to Victoria last summer when the Renegades beat the Stars in an epic match at Marvel Stadium.

WHY DID IT CHANGE?

Pickering, who joined the Renegades board before the club's second season, was still going to resign before this summer as he extended his activities to the management of cricketers, so he had to leave the board to avoid a conflict of conflict. interests.

He said this week that he had trouble understanding the decisions to get rid of the planks, an idea that had come up from time to time before the ax finally fell.

"I was a little confused by this decision," said Pickering.

"There were a lot of smart people on the boards who were making decisions for the best interest of cricket, without pay.

"I think there was expertise on the two Big Bash boards that just weren't there at Victoria Cricket."

As for CEOs, Pickering believes the money has been cut, with CVs losing $ 1.38 million last year.

"I guess it was to cut the costs of the CEOs, who I think have brought value to both organizations," he said.

CV chief executive Andrew Ingleton counters that the decisions were made to coincide with WBBL's move to a stand-alone window, which means that the two clubs play for most of the summer and have become, in the words of Ingleton, "the main activity of Victorian cricket".

"The board felt it was important to have more direct oversight of the two clubs," said Ingleton.

Andrew Ingleton, Chief of Victoria Cricket, Credit: Joe Armao

"We know we had such a solid platform to work with, and we really want to preserve the unique identities and brand positioning of the Stars and Renegades. We have (therefore) created an expanded sales team, which includes a commercial sales team and then separate teams of supporters and market engagement for each club.

"The profile, relationships and expertise of the boards have helped us reach the position we find ourselves in today." Absolutely. With the two CEOs and the people within the organization, they did a great job.

"This is definitely something that we have thought about for a long time and finally felt that the time was right given the expansion of the WBBL."

McGuire declined to comment when contacted this week, but said in May, when the changes were announced, that he was comfortable with the decision.

"We are pleased to present the Melbourne Stars to Cricket Victoria knowing that the club and the brand are in excellent shape," said McGuire in a statement.

DOES THE NEW STRUCTURE WORK?

With the departure of Coventry and Cooper, CV hired former Sydney Tasmania chef and Cricket Tasmania Nick Cummins to oversee the sales and marketing arms of the two clubs. A multitude of CV employees have organization and match tasks in both clubs, and it is common to see staff members putting on Stars and Renegades polos in the same week, although this was also the case last season before the changes.

From a cricket operations perspective, the long-standing responsibilities of CV cricket chief Shaun Graf have expanded to include oversight of the two clubs. Graf therefore played a central role in the hiring of Michael Klinger as coach of the Renegades last month after the sudden departure of Andrew McDonald for the Australian men's national team.

Renegades coach Michael Klinger, left, and captain Aaron Finch.Credit: Getty Images

The respective cricket structures of the Renegades and Stars under Graf are subtly different however, list managers Andrew Lynch (Renegades) and Trent Woodhill (Stars) are responsible for recruiting, the idea being that they remain independent to maintain competitive tension between clubs. – notwithstanding the fact that Lynch is also president of the Victorian men's selection team.

Stars coach David Hussey left the CV less than a month before announcing changes earlier this year to fill the Stars position.

According to Ingleton, while the two head coaches fall under Graf, ultimately the ball stops with Hussey and Klinger, respectively.

Ingleton points out that CV's raison d'être is ultimately to develop cricket and to attract the next generation of players and fans, with a particular focus on community cricket, as well as ; establish a world-class high performance system that develops players for higher honors, and that all decisions have been made with these goals in mind.

The changes are being implemented in the context of a few months of testing for the CV cricket department, which has dealt with public mental health issues suffered by four prominent players, the lost state team and the Renegades McDonald's coach as well as veteran high-performance manager Tim McCaskill at Lankan Sri Cricket.

Better use of the tailor-made Citipower Center at Junction Oval – CVs and club homes for two years – for commercial gain also remains a work in progress. Multipurpose rooms and nets are both available for public rental, but Ingleton added that CV was also looking for other sources of income. The long-condemned Kevin Murray stand is being renovated and will be ready for the Twenty20 Women's World Cup next month.

In the end, it is too early to judge the success of the changes. Pickering, who continues to closely monitor the league commenting on CrocMedia, said he and his fellow former directors "still hope the Renegades will be fine."

