Stardom and Dragon Gate wrestlers announced their retirement in 2020

Several actors in the Japanese wrestling scene have retired this week or have announced their retirement. Both Dragon Gate and Stardom will lose popular and skilled artists in 2020.

The 22-year-old Hazuki had her last match on December 24 in the wrestling promotion for women, Stardom, and lost a one-on-one match with her Oedo Tai stable mate Natsuko Tora. Later on the same show, faction leader Kagetsu was unable to win Mayu Iwatani's World of Stardom Championship, and her impending resignation was announced shortly thereafter. Kagetsu is 27 years old and has been wrestling since 2008 when she dropped out of school to devote herself to pro-wrestling and training with Meiko Satomura. Their last match will be on January 26th, 2020.

There is much speculation as to why these two have retired, especially since Hazuki and Kagetsu are friends and retire so quickly. The simplest explanation for Kagetsu is a story of neck problems, but there are rumors associated with her position as head coach of the Stardom dojo, Bushiroad's purchase of the company, and the confusion surrounding the Stardom that former ice ribbon wrestler Giulia added to the Time of Joshi promotion committed Bushiroad takeover announced.

Regarding men's wrestling, Masato Yoshino announced at the Dragon Gate event in Kobe on December 26 that he would retire this year. Yoshino, 39, started his career in Toryumon at the beginning of the century, stayed on the road after it became Dragon Gate, and has been fighting for the organization for almost twenty years. He is also known to wrestling fans outside of Japan for his work in PWG, TNA and Wrestling Society X.

Yoshino said he is retiring because of the "persistent effects of a neck injury" he suffered in 2017. During his announcement after a tag team match of the main event, he told the Kobe audience that because of the injury, "Even now I have numbness in my arms and can't put any strength in it."

Yoshino continued:

This is not a sudden decision. I accepted that a few years ago. The doctors told me that if I reduce my schedule and change my style, I could stay a few years longer. But my nickname is Speed ​​Star. A speed star that cannot move is not a speed star at all. I've known that since I decided to wrestle with this style.

No date has yet been set for Yoshino's last match. According to the wrestler, it could be any time in 2020. Linking his announcement to Dragon Gate's current storylines to end his speech, he said to the locker room, “There's no need to hold back. You are cordially invited to retire early. I won't let you do it. "