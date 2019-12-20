‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: what the Star Wars marathon taught me

Loading...

It all started with the Lucasfilm logo blinking on the screen. Then there is a title card that says: "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Cut out the "Star Wars" opening logo. Opening graphics go up the screen.

Thus begins each "Star Wars" movie. We know this. But the reaction to these movies is constantly changing for me over the course of 25 hours while we watched nine movies in a movie theater. The crowd went from shy and relaxed to wild and cheerful. Each movie encouraged the crowd to get more excited, more rejoice over the upcoming stories.

The "Star Wars" movies have that kind of power, it became clear to me while I was sitting in that theater. They unite us. They take us out of our shells and unleash us all together through the power of history. Star Wars movies span generations. So it's not just about joining "Star Wars" fans. We are joining millennials, baby boomers, Generation Z, all of whom were represented in the marathon this weekend.

I sat next to some Generation Xers. I talked to a student who was missing from school to see some lightsabers. An elderly couple wandered around the theaters. It was wonderful to see us all united under the same banner: the celebration banner for everything that "Star Wars" brings us.

Social networks offered another way of discussion. People interacted with my tweets and video posts. Some who followed me during the previous marathon of the Marvel movie asked me about old memories. Someone in the "Star Wars" marathon told me he saw my old videos of the Avengers marathon and wondered how they compared. These people followed my story and now have their own. We connect again through the wonder of history.

"Star Wars" is particularly good at this because "Star Wars" is a legend. It is a story about a galaxy far, far away. We receive an opening scroll every time a movie from the Skywalker saga arrives on our screen. We are not only seeing how events unfold. They are presenting a drama: a story, a legend or a mythological story that we are going to assimilate.

Those stories bind us. And they become stories for us. "Star Wars" influences our own life stories. We all know where we were when we watched every "Star Wars" movie. First I saw "The Phantom Menace" with my great uncle and then I ate at Pizza Hut. I saw "Attack of the clones" with my other uncle, who called the movie boring. "Revenge of the Sith" was one of the first movies that my friends and I watched after school. I saw "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" at midnight screenings.

We all have stories of how we get involved in our stories. And the stories are what help us keep track of our lives and give us something to share with our children and our families.

"Star Wars", and especially the last film in the Skywalker saga, "Rise of Skywalker", do this to us. It is a cultural moment. It is a phenomenon. It is something we can all look back and ask where we were, how we feel and what we think.

Movie franchises like this are more than a franchise. They are an experience, one that we can all share and celebrate together to celebrate history.

It is not clear what the future of "Star Wars" will be like. But I hope it doesn't change much. I want him to remain familiar enough that we can always talk about it. We can always convey what we have learned, as Jedi Master Yoda would tell us to do. Pass our stories. Transmit our experiences. And celebrate the wonderful part of pop culture … together.