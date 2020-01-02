'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': What does #ReleaseTheJJCut?

Loading...

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has gone for almost two weeks. Rumors have emerged that a second cut of the film that solved many of the errors criticized by critics.

What's happening: the hashtag #ReleaseTheJJCut has appeared on social networks this week. Fans used the hashtag calling for the release of a second cut rumored "Rise of Skywalker" was longer than the one we saw in theaters.

Rumors of social networks on the court say Abrams Disney made cuts and changes to "The Rise of Skywalker" without the knowledge of Abrams.

rumors: There is much to unpack in these rumors cuts and changes. You can read them in this Twitter thread. Here are the highlights:

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have resumed their roles as Force ghosts.

There were scenes longest self-reflection of the characters.

Rose Tico would have had a more important role.

Reaction: As a result of the rumors, social networks called for the release of the original version. There is no evidence that the Abrams version exists. Rumors are not verified.

You believe in an anonymous source that rotates the more elaborate story, but reporters have verified 25 years of history. You deserve the stupid movie news you get. #ReleaseTheJJCut

– DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) 2 January 2020

The #releasethejjcut material is a disaster.

A subreddit Star Wars has a great publication this morning describing cases of significant interference in the study between cutting JJ Abrams TROS and the final version.

Here's an interesting thing disinformation … pic.twitter.com/C9f38ATzuL

– Ryan Broderick (@broderick) January 2, 2020

If you really care about Star Wars, if you really care Hayden, and want the original cut, make this trend #ReleaseTheJJCut

– ًً (@kenobiness) January 2, 2020

I supported Hayden. I've seen him get continuous hate hate about playing a character that no one else could even succeed. It was very difficult to return to public view. It has much respect for the fandom of Star Wars by come- #ReleaseTheJJCut

– (@anakinsdaya) January 2, 2020

Similary: The movement reflects the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which focused on a second version of the film "Justice League" of the director Zack Snyder.