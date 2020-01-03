‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: The previous cut included the backstory of Emperor Palpatine

Loading...

An earlier version of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" answered the question of how Emperor Palpatine returned from the dead, an editor recently told The Huffington Post.

What happened: Editor Maryann Brandon, who has worked with the director of "Rise of Skywalker" JJ Abrams on a series of projects, told HuffPost that she and Abrams talked several times about how much of Palpatine's past they wanted in the new movie.

“It was a kind of delicate balance and we went around a lot about how much we wanted to reveal. Some scenes changed a lot, the way we wanted to present them to the public. In the end, we end up showing much less than we started. ”

Brandon said the film had "a little more information about what kept (Palpatine) alive," but "seemed to get out of the way."

“There was so much information in the movie and so many characters that we wanted the audience to focus on. I think we feel we didn't want to mess up the movie with things you don't need to know. "

Brandon said The team debated whether Rey and Kylo Ren would also kiss at the end of the movie.

“I always said:‘ The movie will tell us if they should kiss or not. When we reach the end of our process, we will know if it should happen. "And I felt it should, and (director J.J. Abrams) agreed with me, and other people who watched the movie agreed."

Context: These comments come when fans have gone through a series of rumors about an earlier version of "Rise of Skywalker" that never hit theaters. As I reported to Deseret News, the rumored original cut of the movie was much longer with more deceleration scenes that gave the main characters more time to reflect on the events of the movie.