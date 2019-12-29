Star Wars fans want The Rise Of Skywalker to be edited to stop seizures

Loading...

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has not satisfied every movie goer who pays for it, but requesting changes to a Star Wars movie has become an old hat. However, some fans who have reportedly had seizures during the Skywalker Saga finale have good reasons to J.J. Abrams and Disney change the film.

According to a story in the New York Post, some Star Wars fans reported seizures when they saw Rise of Skywalker in theaters. The newspaper spoke to some fans who had episodes while others simply tweeted about the online experience. This happened after Disney warned theater-goers and venues long before the film's release that some scenes could cause seizures in photosensitive people.

For some who were approached for the play, they were aware of the risks in advance, but still wanted to see the film.

Emily Suzanne Jones, a 19-year-old New Orleans retail clerk suffering from epilepsy, said the stroboscopy of the film was so bad that she was forced to leave the film in the first 30 minutes of appearance at AMC Elmwood Palace 20.

She called a friend who worked in the theater and came to help when the confiscation started.

"It took 30 seconds to a minute," Jones told The Post, adding that EMS was called but did not need additional treatment. Jones said that she would probably avert something much worse by taking a quick dose of her anti-seizure medication Keppra exactly as she felt.

Jones said the original films didn't bother her, but the recent film was particularly triggering for her. She wondered if anything could be done to prevent this type of effect on those prone to seizures.

"I recently watched the original trilogy and it didn't bother me in the least, but the last one is particularly striking," she said. "I wish they were a little smarter. There is so much special effects technology to achieve the desired effect, but a little more conscious and safe. "

Others on the Internet have complained about similar problems and wondered whether the strobe effects could be changed in future releases to combat the epilepsy of some cinema-goers. As the Post notes, there is no way of knowing exactly who is affected by the film's strobe effects, but they have found that a handful of people report seizures or testify that others are in cinemas.

Loved the new Star Wars! But my son couldn't see the parts he was most looking forward to because of the effects. He closed his eyes and I whispered what was going on. Is there a way to edit the DVD in a way that vulnerable people can see? @Jjabrams Thank you very much! @Disney

After all, changing a film in the cinema is not uncommon. Cats received an updated version after a few Wonky CGIs helped make it a cash bomb. But Rise of Skywalker is a very different case, and there's no telling whether Disney will consider changes to the film to prevent further reported incidents.

