Stanford engineers teach DeLorean to drift

Stanford University engineers have taught a driverless DeLorean to drive through a racecourse, the school said Friday. >> Watch the video of the drifting car through a course in the player above. The DeLorean, called MARTY, uses custom software that allows the car to move forward while its wheels point sideways. "This is a typically dangerous state for most drivers, but it could allow autonomous cars to maneuver to quickly avoid obstacles along the way," Stanford University said in a press release. Engineers at the Stanford Dynamic Design Laboratory studied professional drivers while taking advantage of the instability of a car and maneuvering it through narrow obstacle tracks without grazing barriers. "The results so far are quite outstanding," said mechanical engineer Chris Gerdes, the project leader. “Stability control systems in modern cars limit driver control to a very narrow range of the car's potential. With MARTY, we have been able to define more broadly the range of conditions in which we can operate safely, and we have the ability to stabilize the car in these unstable conditions. "The mathematics involved in the code have been made open access and They could allow autonomous driving systems to maneuver a car in emergencies with the skill of a professional drift racer.

