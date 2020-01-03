Stampeders Free CFL Star DB Tre Roberson to Seize NFL Opportunity

Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

The Calgary Stampeders released Tre Roberson's defensive back to seize an opportunity in the National Football League.

Spoke to Cameron Weiss, @ tre5_roberson's agent. He confirms that his client is a free agent, which means that @calstampeders do not retain any rights if he fails to stay in the NFL. Workouts with 14 NFL teams begin next week. #CFL #NFL

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 3, 2020

In 2019, Roberson won the CFL honors and was nominated in Calgary for the league's most notable defensive player award. He made 16 starts and placed second in the CFL with seven interceptions.

The 27-year-old scored two touchdowns – one on an interception return and one on a fumble recovery. Roberson also had 12 assists – the third highest total in the CFL – and 41 tackles. In 32 regular season career games over two seasons with Calgary, Roberson has 95 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Roberson’s agent Cameron Weiss has promised to “raise hell” with both leagues to allow his client to sign a contract with the NFL. That’s exactly what Roberson will do.