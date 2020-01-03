“Stable values” touted for Okanagan's property valuations in 2020

Loading...

According to the BC Assessment, the top-rated house in Okanagan is still a waterfront house in the Lower Mission district of Kelowna.

The house at 4358 Hobson Rd. Is quoted at $ 10.363 million. Built in 1974, it has 9,761 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is spread over 1,764 hectares.

Right behind this house, however, is a house in Lake Country that is listed at $ 10.254 million.

On Thursday, BC Assessment announced that homeowners in all regions of Thompson and Okanagan can expect their 2020 real estate appraisal notices that will reflect market value from July 1, 2019.

It also listed the top 100 homes in Thompson and Okanagan.

The Lake Country House is located at 12990 Pixton Rd. The hotel sits on 1.6 acres and has more than 30,000 square feet of living space – 4,771 on the first floor, 4,113 feet on the second floor and 4,294 in the basement , It was built in 2009 and has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

According to the BC Assessment, these two houses were the only residences to break the $ 10 million mark in the Thompson and Okanagan regions. There were two in the $ 9 million range, followed by six with $ 8 million and 13 with $ 7 million.

All of these houses are listed as in central Okanagan.

BC Assessment believes the number of homeowners in Okanagan can range from a 10 percent decrease to a 10 percent increase.

"For the Okanagan region, the majority of homeowners expect stable values ​​with minor changes over the previous year," said Tracy Wall, deputy Okanagan appraiser.

"Commercial and industrial real estate has increased, especially in the north of Okanagan."

According to Wall, the estimates are important because they "form the basis for property taxes, which everyone will pay later this summer."

Stability may be an overarching issue for the region, but it is important to note that valuations can vary widely.

For example, this house on Hobson Road was valued at $ 10.553 million last year, but is now at $ 10.363 million less than $ 200,000. And the house on Pixton Road? Last year it was estimated at $ 8.136 million, now it is $ 2 million more than $ 10.254 million.

According to the BC evaluation statistics, the regional average values ​​are listed here, which show the evaluated values ​​from 2019 to 2020 and the percentage change.

Family houses

Sicamous – 2019: $ 294,000; 2020: $ 298,000; Change: +1 percent

– 2019: $ 294,000; 2020: $ 298,000; Change: +1 percent Salmon arm – 2019: $ 401,000; 2020: $ 413,000; +3 percent

– 2019: $ 401,000; 2020: $ 413,000; +3 percent Enderby – 2019: $ 300,000; 2020: $ 304,000; +1 percent

– 2019: $ 300,000; 2020: $ 304,000; +1 percent Armstrong – 2019: $ 384,000; 2020: $ 400,000; +4 percent

– 2019: $ 384,000; 2020: $ 400,000; +4 percent Spallumcheen – 2019: $ 364,000; 2020: $ 345,000; -5 percent

– 2019: $ 364,000; 2020: $ 345,000; -5 percent Vernon – 2019: $ 447,000; 2020: $ 463,000; +4 percent

– 2019: $ 447,000; 2020: $ 463,000; +4 percent Cold electricity – 2019: $ 590,000; 2020: $ 581,000; -2 percent

– 2019: $ 590,000; 2020: $ 581,000; -2 percent Lumby – 2019: $ 323,000; 2020: $ 340,000; +5 percent

– 2019: $ 323,000; 2020: $ 340,000; +5 percent Land of the lake – 2019: $ 619,000; 2020: $ 627,000; +1 percent

– 2019: $ 619,000; 2020: $ 627,000; +1 percent Kelowna – 2019: $ 643,000; 2020: $ 629,000. -2 percent

– 2019: $ 643,000; 2020: $ 629,000. -2 percent West Kelowna – 2019: $ 614,000; 2020: $ 607,000; -1 percent

– 2019: $ 614,000; 2020: $ 607,000; -1 percent Peachland – 2019: $ 582,000; 2020: $ 574,000; -1 percent

– 2019: $ 582,000; 2020: $ 574,000; -1 percent Summerland – 2019: $ 517,000; 2020: $ 526,000; +2 percent

– 2019: $ 517,000; 2020: $ 526,000; +2 percent Penticton – 2019: $ 481,000; 2020: $ 469,000; -3 percent

– 2019: $ 481,000; 2020: $ 469,000; -3 percent Oliver – 2019: $ 381,000; 2020: $ 389,000; +2 percent

– 2019: $ 381,000; 2020: $ 389,000; +2 percent Osoyoos – 2019: $ 413,000; 2020: $ 430,000; +4 percent

– 2019: $ 413,000; 2020: $ 430,000; +4 percent Princeton – 2019: $ 197,000; 2020: $ 215,000; +9 percent

– 2019: $ 197,000; 2020: $ 215,000; +9 percent Keremeos – 2019: $ 270,000; 2020: $ 275,000; +2 percent

Layers of houses

Kelowna – 2019: $ 370,000; 2020: $ 364,000; Change: -2%

West Kelowna – 2019: $ 402,000; 2020: $ 387,000; Change: -4 percent

Penticton – 2019: $ 281,000; 2020: $ 287,000; Change: +2 percent

Vernon – 2019: $ 275,000; 2020: $ 285,000; Change: +4 percent

More information about the BC assessment can be found here.

“Real estate owners find a lot of valuable information on our website, including answers to many valuation-related questions,” says Wall.

"But those who believe that their property valuation does not reflect the market value as of July 1, 2019 or contains incorrect information in their notice should contact BC Assessment as soon as possible in January, as stated in their notice."

