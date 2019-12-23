St. Stephen's Celebration in the Kwanzaa Community – The Reporter

Loading...

The St. Stephen CME Church in Fairfield will organize a Kwanzaa celebration on Saturday, and the community is invited to attend.

Kwanzaa, first established in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, is a week-long African-American non-religious holiday that is observed from December 26 to January 1. The name is derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which translates as “harvest firstfruits.” Each of the seven days means the seven principles of African heritage, including umoja (unity), kugi chagulia (self-determination ), ujima (collective responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economy), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).

The celebration of St. Stephen in Kwanzaa will feature music, snacks and a variety of speakers, including senior pastor Dr. David Isom, who will give a talk about the problems facing the community. In addition, Annette Williams, the leader of the lay ministry, will review the principle of ujimia, which highlights collective work and the responsibility of building and maintaining a community to help solve the problems of others, according to a press release.

The Kwanzaa celebration will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen CME Church, 2301 Union Ave., Fairfield. Everyone can attend, and everyone is asked to wear African attire. For more information, call 425-2925.