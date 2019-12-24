St Joeys owners hope to prove that patience is a virtue the day after Christmas

Loading...

A three-year-old gelding, St Joeys will have a chance to justify its owners' decision to reject Hong Kong's offers as it runs for more than $ 95,000 in prizes in Caulfield the day after Christmas.

Fighting Sun's son, who died for $ 50,000 in an Inglis yearlings sale last year, is on track to pay his way and more after winning Warrnambool earlier this month and placed in Flemington in Saturday class two weeks ago.

Trainer Matthew Williams.Credit: Getty Images

Trainer Matthew Williams said owners have resisted the temptation to sell it in Hong Kong, with $ 74,250 on offer for the three-year-old benchmark winner 70 on Thursday, with a $ 23,000 premium for horses. Victorian race and eligible.

"He had a few offers to go to Hong Kong with him, which could end up happening, but the owners want to say that we will take the punt and see if we can take a run or two," said L & # 39; coach of Warrnambool. . "If you win some of these races, it's a very good price.