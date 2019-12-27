Spy Racers is a hyper-stylized arcade version of Death Race where kids are fine

Loading...

I first heard about Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, the animated spin-off of Fast and Furious in April 2018 and then quickly forgot it because it had been a long time. But as it was released yesterday, I gave it a spin. It is fun, colorful and cheerful.

The story follows the young Tony Toretto, cousin of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). He has confidence and determination to prove that he is a true pilot and a good pilot. Together, he and his team are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R (I know), which is a clandestine criminal organization and prevent it from achieving its goal of world domination.

Fast and furious: Spy Racers is a show for children. The jokes are clean, there are no curses and I am not even sure that the characters shoot real bullets at each other; instead, guns mounted on the car dot the enemies with brightly colored paintballs.

However, the intended audience does not detract from the program. The show relies heavily on its own nonsense and that gives it a very cheerful quality. The name of the government manager is Ms. Nowhere ("I just made peace with Nowhere, I won't meet Ms. Nothing again. I was a Nothing for too long!").

Dominic Toretto appears and is actually expressed by Vin Diesel. Which is good because it feels like a nod to the live action franchise. The original roots of Fast and Furious are also not forgotten. Tony Toretto and his gang are a diverse group of children engaged in street racing in Los Angeles, just like The Fast and the Furious began.

The show begins in downtown Los Angeles, full of sun, but it is definitely in the future. On the one hand, the streets are clean and the sky is clear. On the other hand, Tony's gang cars are a mixture of old-school muscle and high-tech electricity. There's Frostee Benson, the 13-year-old technology genius. There is Margaret "Echo" Pearl, a skater girl without nonsense and brave who designed her own electric sports car. And there's Cisco Renaldo, the gentle giant gang mechanic.

His videogames meet Death Race and Mad Max. The cars are very colorful and the way they interact with their surroundings has a scene quality of Need for Speed.

From the beginning, we are told to wait for cars that take "competitive technology to the limit." Smoke cannons, flash grenades, grappling hooks, rocket engines, everything goes. "In racing, you'll see massive iron fists that fire from bumpers, cars armed with buzzers and cars that can fire grip wires, style. Batmobile

But where there is exaggerated "spy equipment", there is also precision. The sound bytes of the sound of the cars are quite accurate and more than once, you can see what things the suspension system of an SUV does when it jumps in the air.

Cars fly through the air, move from one place to another through tunnels and fly through buildings with the same incredible stunts that introduced the latest Fast and Furious films. And since later movies became so cartoony, I guess the next logical step was to make a cartoon.

But Spy Racers is not even half serious. No doubt, because the main characters are a group of intelligent and intelligent children, but children anyway. Sometimes, jokes don't always come, but the general sense of the show feels much lighter and less pessimistic than the live-action franchise currently. The children are not dragged by the demons of the companions killed or tormented by the escaped arch enemies.

They are cheerful, playful, optimistic and silly, and that's great. It makes you feel like you're laughing with them instead of them. They are cartoon characters and they also know it. Personalities are exaggerated to match.

At this time, there is a season with eight episodes, each about 24 minutes long. Therefore, it is not a great time commitment. Check out if you have some time. It is a beautiful and easy watch.

