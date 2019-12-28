Spotify announces that political advertising will end in 2020

Loading...

After Facebook faced political ads and allegedly misleading information in the 2016 presidential election, Spotify decided to play it safe. The music streaming giant has announced that it will stop broadcasting political advertising on its platform in 2020.

According to an AdAge report, Spotify has released a statement detailing the reason for the removal of political ads. According to a representative, the company does not believe it has the technology to look for misinformation in political content.

"From the beginning of 2020, Spotify will stop selling political advertising," the statement said. “This includes political advertising content in our ad-financed shift and in Spotify original and exclusive podcasts. At the moment, we do not yet have the required level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to validate and review this content responsibly. "

No political ads will appear on the platform in the new year, but this could be the case in the future. "We will reconsider this decision as we develop our skills," concludes the official statement. According to the same report, both Bernie Sanders and the Republican National Committee have recently paid for advertising on Spotify.

Spotify is not the first media company to make this decision. Twitter boss Jack Dorsey announced that the social media platform started labeling paid political content in November. Google has taken a similar step, declaring that micro-targeting of ads based on political affiliation or voting recordings is no longer permitted, and stressing that advertisers are prohibited from making false or misleading claims based on their policies.