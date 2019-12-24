Sports to watch in Australia the day after Christmas

Loading...

4. PERTH SCORCHERS against SYDNEY SIXERS (BBL)

7:10 p.m., Fox Cricket / Seven

If you just can't get enough of your cricket the day after Christmas, this is the fitting for you. The Scorchers welcome the Sixers to the Optus stadium shortly after the strains at the MCG. Surely 12 hours of non-stop cricket action will serve as a pretty important solution, even for the most rabid fans of the sport. The Big Bash will certainly offer a change of pace from the test arena, with the promise of many Twenty20 fireworks. Perth (1-1) and the Sixers (1-2) were hot and cold from the start and a win will be needed to get their respective campaigns back on track.

The Scorchers will be in action in the Big Bash.Credit: Getty Images

5. LOS ANGELES LAKERS vs. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (NBA)

12 p.m., ESPN

This encounter would have been slightly higher in pecking order if the Lakers' dynamic duo LeBron James (rear) and Anthony Davis (knee) had no injury clouds hovering over ;them. If they are both eliminated, this will significantly dilute this long-awaited battle for Los Angeles. Some doubt must also surround the participation of Kawhi Leonard, given that he lost the last game due to load management. Still, when two of the top three favorites for the title lock horns, it's still a great opportunity – especially when they share the same stage.

And if that is not enough sport, here are other devices that you might like:

9 a.m .: NBA, Golden State vs. Houston (ESPN)

10:30 am: University basketball, third place match Diamond Head Classic (ESPN 2)

12:30 p.m .: Sailing, Sydney to Hobart (7mate)

1 p.m .: University basketball, Diamond Head Classic championship (ESPN 2)

2:30 p.m .: NBA, Denver v New Orleans (ESPN)

7:00 p.m .: Cricket, South Africa vs. England – first test, first day (Fox Sports 507)

7:30 p.m .: NBL, Melbourne v Cairns (ESPN)

7:30 p.m .: W-League, Canberra v Western Sydney (Fox Sports 505)