Sports on the air: these are the games on television and radio for the week of December 29 to January. 4 4

Sports on the air: these are the games on television and radio for the week of December 29 to January. 4 – Deseret News

Sunday Dec 29, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Cornell at Penn St., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

West Virginia vs. Ohio St., FS1, 10 a.m.

Iona in Colorado, Pac-12, noon

N.C. A&T in Illinois, ESPNU, noon

UMass Lowell in Michigan, FS1, noon

Women: Syracuse in Louisville, ESPN2, noon

Women: Virginia Tech on Florida St., AT&T SportsNet, noon

Kansas in Stanford, ABC, 1 p.m.

Women: North Dakota St. in Denver, ALT, 1 p.m.

Alabama St. in Oregon, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. in Iowa, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Marina in Virginia, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Women: Clemson in Notre Dame, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Women: Colorado in Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Women: Providence at Villanova, FS1, 2 p.m.

North Dakota St. in Denver, ALT, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard in Cal, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

UMES at Virginia Tech, AT&T SportsNet, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Washington St., Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Rockets in Pelicans, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Mavericks in Lakers, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

FGCU at USC, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Women: Arizona on Arizona St., Pac-12, 11:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF World Junior Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Finland, NHLN, 7 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: United States vs. Russia, NHLN, 11 a.m.

NFL

Chargers at Chiefs, CBS, 11 a.m.

Packers in Lions, Fox, 11 a.m.

Raiders in Broncos, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Redskins in Cowboys, Fox, 2:30 p.m.

49ers at Seahawks, NBC, 6:15 p.m.

RUGBY

Exeter vs. Saracens, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Arsenal against Chelsea, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolves, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Colorado in Utah, AM-700, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Canisius at Pitt, AT&T SportsNet, 10 a.m.

Women: Pitt in North Carolina, AT&T SportsNet, noon

Xavier in Villanova, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Hawks at Magic, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

William & Mary in Elon, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall in DePaul, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Jazz Pistons, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Tulane in Memphis, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Suns on Trail Blazers, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

First Answer: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.

Music City Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Louisville, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Redbox Bowl: Cal vs. Illinois, Fox, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF World Junior Championship: Germany vs. Canada, NHLN, 7 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: United States vs. Czech Republic, NHLN, 11 a.m.

Senators in Penguins, NHLN, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Idaho at Weber St., AM-1430, 7 p.m.

Jazz Pistons, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Florida vs. Virginia, AM-700, 6 p.m.

ECHL

Oilers in Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech on Florida St., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Temple at UCF, ESPNU, noon

Georgetown in Providence, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Nuggets on Rockets, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Butler at St. John & # 39; s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sun Bowl: Florida St. vs. Arizona St., CBS, noon

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas St., ESPN, 1:45 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia St., CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Under Armor Football Skills Challenge, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

Champions League Professional Wrestlers, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Slovakia, NHLN, 7 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, NHLN, 11 a.m.

Jets in Avalanche, ALT, 6 p.m.

Ranger in Oilers, NHLN, 7 p.m.

RADIO

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, AM-700, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

TV

BASKETBALL

ECU at Wichita St., ESPNU, 1 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

UConn in Cincinnati, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Trail Blazers in Knicks, NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Marquette in Creighton, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. in Nevada, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama, ABC, 11 a.m.

Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

NHL

Predators in Stars, NBC, noon

FOOTBALL

Brighton vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Southampton vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Arsenal against Manchester United, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Michigan vs. Alabama, AM-700, 11 a.m.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin, AM-700, 3 p.m.

Georgia vs. Baylor, AM-700, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, January 2, 2020

TV

BASKETBALL

Liberty at FGCU, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.

North Texas in western Kentucky, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Raptors at Heat, NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan St., FS1, 6 p.m.

Jazz at Bulls, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Warriors in Timberwolves, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Dayton in La Salle, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon St. in Utah, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. in Morehead St., ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oregon in Colorado, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Women: Gonzaga at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

North Dakota in Denver, ALT, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA in Washington, FS1, 8 p.m.

Pistons on Clippers, NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

USC at Washington St., Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

Cal in Stanford, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Santa MarĂ­a in San Francisco, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Under Armor All-America Game, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Sentinel Champions Tournament, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

Quarterfinals of the IIHF World Junior Championship, NHLN, 4:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon

Devils at Islanders, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Blues at Avalanche, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Liverpool vs. Sheffield United, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Bulls, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Utah Valley in Chicago St., AM-960, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. in Utah, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

Montana at SUU, AM-590, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 3, 2020

TV

BASKETBALL

Toledo at Ball St., CBSSN, 5 p.m.

UCF in Houston, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., FS1, 5 p.m.

Wright St. in Oakland, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

76ers in Rockets, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women: Iowa St. on Texas Tech, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Georgetown in Seton Hall, FS1, 7 p.m.

Kent St. in Bowling Green, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon (California) vs. Patrick (N.J.), ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Temple in Tulsa, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Women: Colorado in Oregon, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Women: Utah on Oregon St., Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Pelicans in Lakers, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sentinel Champions Tournament, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Kentucky in Utah, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

Notre Dame in Western Michigan, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Capitals in Hurricanes, NHLN, 5:30 p.m.

UMass in Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Utah on Oregon St., AM-700, 8 p.m.

ECHL

Rush at Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Kentucky in Utah, FM-101.5 / FM-105.5, 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 4, 2020

TV

BASKETBALL

Creighton in Butler, FS1, 10 a.m.

Indiana in Maryland, Fox, 10 a.m.

TBA Teams, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Women: VCU in Rhode Island, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Georgia in Memphis, CBS, 11 a.m.

Wyoming on Colorado St., AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.

Long Island in Mt. Santa Maria, CBSSN, noon

TBA teams, ESPN2, noon

TBA teams, ESPNU, noon

Villanova in Marquette, Fox, noon

Wake Forest in Pitt, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m. (to delay)

Cincinnati in Tulane, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Providence in DePaul, FS1, 2 p.m.

TBA teams, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women: Portland at BYU, BYUtv, 2 p.m.

Oregon in Utah, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Boise St. in Nevada, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

TBA teams, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Jazz at Magic, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Bradley in Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Texas in Baylor, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

LMU in BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. in Arizona, Pac-12, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine in Gonzaga, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. on Utah St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane, ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

U.S.-All-American Bowl, NBC, 11 a.m.

Wild card game, Fox, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Sentinel Champions Tournament, NBC, 2 p.m. (GOLF, 4 p.m.)

HOCKEY

Semifinals of the IIHF World Junior Championship, NHLN, 7 a.m., 11 a.m.

Blues in Golden Knights, NHLN, 2 p.m.

Avalanche in Devils, ALT, 5 p.m.

Penguins in Canadiens, NHLN, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

NLL: Warriors in Mammoth, ALT, 7:30 p.m.

MOTORIZED SPORTS

Monster Energy Supercross, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

Glasgow vs. Benetton, ESPNEWS, 6 a.m.

Gloucester vs. Bath, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

WINTER SPORTS

IBSF World Cup, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Montana St. in SUU, AM-590, 2 p.m.

Oregon in Utah, AM-700, 3 p.m.

Weber St. in NAU, AM-1430, 4 p.m.

Jazz at Magic, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at UMKC, AM-960, 6 p.m.

LMU at BYU, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

ECHL

Rush at Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.