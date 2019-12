Loading...

Sports on the air: these are the games on television and radio for the week of December 22-28 – Deseret News

Skip to main content

watch

more-arrow

Do not

yes

Adobe Stock

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Lafayette in Rutgers, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Women: Stanford in Texas, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Houston vs. Portland, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

South Carolina in Virginia, ABC, 1 p.m.

League G: TBA Teams, NBA TV, 1:30 p.m. (ESPNEWS, 2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, 5 p.m.; ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.)

Women: Oklahoma vs. UCon, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Prairie View A&M in Seton Hall, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Clippers on Thunder, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Ball St. vs. Washington, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Nuggets on Lakers, NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP in Hawaii, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Ducks in Rangers, NHLN, 10:30 a.m.

AHL: Stars at Wolves, NHLN, 2 p.m.

Flames at Stars, NHLN, 5 p.m.

NFL

Crows in Browns, CBS, 11 a.m.

Santos in Titanes, Fox, 11 a.m.

Cowboys in Eagles, Fox, 2 p.m.

Bosses in Bears, NBC, 6:15 p.m.

RUGBY

London Irish vs. Bath, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Atalanta vs. AC Milan, ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Union Berlin, FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Juventus vs. Lazio, ESPNEWS, 9:30 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Paderborn 07 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 10 a.m.

WINTER SPORTS

Biathlon World Cup, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

FIS Alpine World Cup, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

RADIO

NFL

Steelers at Jets, AM-700, 11 a.m.

Cowboys in Eagles, AM-700, 2:30 p.m.

Bears Chiefs, AM-1280 / FM-97.5, 6:15 p.m.

Monday Dec 23, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic Consolation, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic Semifinals, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

Raptors in Pacers, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Jazz at Heat, AT&T SportsNet, 5:30 p.m.

Pelicans on Trail Blazers, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Packers in Vikings, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

NHL

Rangers in Flyers, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Avalanche in Golden Knights, ALT, 8 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Jazz at Heat, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

TV

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl: BYU in Hawaii, ESPN, 6 p.m.

RADIO

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl: BYU in Hawaii, AM-1160 / FM-102.7 / AM-700, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Celtics in Raptors, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Diamond Head Classic, ESPNU, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. (ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.)

Dollars at 76ers, ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Rockets at Warriors, ABC, 3 p.m.

Clippers in Lakers, ABC / ESPN, 6 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic Championship, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pelicans in Nuggets, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Rockets at Warriors, AM-700, 3 p.m.

Clippers in Lakers, AM-700, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

TV

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Quick Lane Bowl: Pitt vs. Eastern Michigan, ESPN, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Russia, NHLN, 7 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: United States vs. Canada, NHLN, 11 a.m.

NBA

Knicks at Nets, TNT, 6 p.m.

Trail Blazers in Jazz, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Tottenham vs. Brighton, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Trail Blazers in Jazz, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

76ers on Magic, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Soles on Warriors, NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest, ESPN, 1:15 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 4:45 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington St., ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, NHLN, 7 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: United States vs. Germany, NHLN, 11 a.m.

Wild in Avalanche, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Lobos vs. Manchester City, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple, AM-700, 10 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest, AM-700, 1:15 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, AM-700, 4:45 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington St., AM-700, 8:15 p.m.

ECHL

Oilers in Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

TV

BASKETBALL

Brown in Duke, ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

American in Georgetown, FS1, 10 a.m.

New Orleans in Memphis, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin in Tennessee, CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Central Arkansas in Marquette, FS1, noon

Texas Southern on Arizona St., Pac-12, 1 p.m.

Louisville in Kentucky, CBS, 1:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe in Butler, FS1, 2 p.m.

CS Fullerton at UCLA, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Midland in Creighton, FS1, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts in BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Jazz at Clippers, AT&T SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn St., ESPN, 10 a.m.

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa St., ABC, 10 a.m.

CFP Semifinal: Oklahoma vs. LSU, ESPN, 2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Clemson vs. Ohio St., ESPN, 6 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

Bellator 237, Paramount, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Slovakia, NHLN, 7 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Germany, NHLN, 9:30 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Canada, NHLN, 11 a.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. Sweden, NHLN, 1:30 p.m.

Avalanche in Stars, ALT, 5 p.m.

Ranger in Maple Leafs, NHLN, 5 p.m.

RUGBY

Harlequins against Leicester, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Leinster vs. Munich, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Brighton vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Norwich vs. Tottenham, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Manchester United, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

East Washington at Weber St., AM-1430, 2 p.m.

Antelope Valley in Utah Valley, AM-960, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at BYU, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

Jazz at Clippers, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL

Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn St., AM-700, 10 a.m.

CFP Semifinal: Oklahoma vs. LSU, AM-700, 2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Clemson vs. Ohio St., AM-700, 6 p.m.

ECHL

Oilers in Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.