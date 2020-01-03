Spoelstra praised Butler for being a Max player in his spare time

Loading...

The Miami Heat celebrated an ugly win against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night and defended their home stadium with an 84-76 exchange. The win came despite a terrible shooting night from Jimmy Butler, who had eight points and only struck two of his ten attempts. Scoring 84 points on a night when your best player can't find a bucket is usually a recipe for disaster, but they managed to win for the surprising heat.

Part of it was that Butler had found other ways to influence the game – he made 12 rebounds, distributed seven assists, and recorded two steals. It's something he's gotten pretty good at, to the point that Miami is actually 11-2 if Butler shoots five or fewer shots from the field this year.

After the win, Erik Spoelstra was asked about it and he pointed out Butler's ability to fill in gaps if his shot was not proof that he was worthy of a maximum contract, which is not necessarily the case for every player.

"It's not about statistics … It's not about the 2K numbers you can get."

Erik Spoelstra explains his definition of maximum player and why Jimmy Butler is one of them

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2020

"This is what young players should learn to enter the league of max players," said Spoelstra. "It's not about statistics, it's not about the final number on the box, it's not about the 2K numbers you can get. It's not. It's about how your team works and whether you are due to a player And there is no debate about that: it has an incredible impact on our win, on our bottom line, and that's why we chased him so hard as a max player. "

It's high and deserving praise for Butler, whose NBA career is shaped by his ability to influence games in a variety of ways. Whether he'll be enough to take the heat to a championship level will be decided in the coming months, but it's probably fair to say that he plays an important role in getting her to this point after a few years in the NBA wilderness bring.

