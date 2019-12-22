Spitzer Space Telescope uses infrared light to form a fantastic playground

Loading...

The Perseus Molecular Cloud is a collection of gas and dust with a diameter of more than 500 light years. It was pictured here by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has captured this beautiful image of the Perseus Molecular Cloud by observing infrared radiation that makes the cloud glow. The cloud has a cross-section of more than 500 light-years and is relatively close to the earth, about 1000 light-years away. In total, the cloud has a mass that corresponds to 10,000 times that of our sun.

The Spitzer Space Telescope is an infrared telescope that has captured a number of stunning space images during its 16-year career. This specific image was made using an instrument on Spitzer called the Multiband Imaging Photometer (MIPS), an image camera that works in three far-infrared wavelengths of 24, 70 and 160 microns.

By looking into infrared wavelengths, Spitzer can peer through dust clouds that are opaque to visible light telescopes. Clouds such as the Perseus Molecular Cloud contain large amounts of dust that do not emit visible light, but are illuminated by clusters of stars in the infrared wavelength.

Molecular clouds are areas of space with significant amounts of dust and gas, mainly hydrogen molecules. Their density means that new molecular hydrogen can form. Within molecular clouds, areas with a higher density of dust and gas are called lumps. These groups can eventually merge into stars. Hence, molecular clouds can also be called stellar nurseries.

However, the Perseus Molecular Cloud has a peculiarity in star formation. Within the cloud, near the NGC 1333 nebula, there is a star cluster with newborn stars, adolescent stars and adult stars. This is unusual because stars generally form into tight clusters and spread from one another as they age. But in this region, astronomers see an unexpected mix of asterisks.

"This region is telling astronomers that there is something we don't know about star formation," said Luisa Rebull, an astrophysicist at NASA & # 39; s Infrared Science Archive at Caltech-IPAC, who studied this region, in a statement. It is this puzzle that makes the area an intriguing target for research: "It is one of my favorite regions to study," she added.

