Spend time and effort on Jonah Hill, and you will get the rewards. – The reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jonah Hill, 36; David Cook, 37; Nicole de Boer, 49; Joel Gretsch, 56.

David Cook (Mark Mainz / AP Images for Fox)

Happy birthday: listen carefully, ask questions and don't misunderstand the messages or signals you are receiving. Clarity will be what it takes this year to achieve the positive changes you want to make. Trust, loyalty and persistence will help you turn what you don't like into something spectacular. Spend time and effort, and you will get the rewards. Their numbers are 5, 17, 20, 28, 37, 41, 43.

ARIES (from March 21 to April 19): take the future seriously. Talk about changes in lifestyle and what you would like to happen in the not too distant future. You are late for a change, and the best place to start is with someone you love. 3 star

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): make a change for the right reason. Trying to appease someone instead of pleasing yourself will generate resentment. Be open to discussion, but make sure the results are equally fair to you as they are to others. 3 star

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Spend more time with personal needs, health and close relationships. Visiting friends and family can be fun, but don't assume too much or submit to unpleasant situations that could jeopardize your integrity or ethics. Stick to the truth. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Open, be honest and be willing to listen to someone's perspective. Keep your emotions well hidden until you know where you are. Formulating a plan before taking action is best for you. A change is encouraged. 2 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Do not change the summit if it is not necessary. A wait and see approach is preferred for now. Focus on home, health and classify your personal finances. Do not be fooled by an empty promise someone offers you. 4 stars

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): trust what and who you know to help you get what you want. People closest to you will oppose some of your plans. Further reasons should be considered before moving forward. Take the path that will help you the most. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): Surround yourself with support people who are interested in participating in your plans. A change that takes place at home or in regards to joint money should be handled with care. Be honest with yourself and others. 3 star

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): you will be charged and ready to begin. Sign up for events that will expand your perspective, will not steal your time and energy. A trip to visit old friends or relatives will light up. Pay attention to someone who is going through difficult times. 3 star

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Refuses to participate in gossip or offer information that has not been verified. Trust your ability to communicate clearly to make sure you are reliable. Mix business with pleasure and build strong relationships. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): a change of scenery will be useful for you. Meeting an old friend will make you realize what you have missed and how to correct the problem. Consider your health and implement a better lifestyle in the future. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (from January 20 to February 18): fix your image and get ready to enjoy the next events. Don't let what others do ruin your day or get in your way. Be a leader, not a follower, and you will make better decisions in life. Romance is on the rise. 5 stars

PISCES (from February 19 to March 20): the deception is evident. Choose your words wisely, keep your promises and be sure to gather information from a reliable source. Put your energy where it counts most, and don't feel bad or guilty by saying no to someone who asks too much. 3 star

Baby Birthday: You are charming, sociable and optimistic. You are grateful and nice.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.