Special thanks to the man who started the Boston Christmas tradition

Special thanks to the man who started Christmas in the city

Updated: 7:06 PM EST December 22, 2019

KAREN: A TRADITION OF BOSTON HOLIDAYS WAS CARRIED OUT TODAY. This year, there was a special thanks to the man who brought the magic of Christmas to thousands of children who need decades. I'm so grateful for Jake Kennedy, who has done this for many years. IT IS AN INCREDIBLE MAN. KAREN: THAT MAYOR MARTY WALSH THINKING OF JAKE KENNEDY, WHO WAS RECENTLY DIAGNOSED WITH ALS. KENNEDY FOUND CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY WITH HIS FAMILY 30 YEARS AGO TO PROVIDE COMFORT AND JOY FOR FAMILIES EXPERIENCING POVERTY AND UNHOMED. TODAY THOSE CHILDREN ARRIVED TO EMBRACE THE PRINCESSES, COME TO THE SUPERHEROES AND, OF course, LIVE THE SPECIAL ARRIVAL OF SANTA. We love him. THE CHILDREN ARE SO HAPPY AND THESE ARE THE MOMENTS THAT THEY WILL REMEMBER FOREVER. WE HAVE MANY VOLUNTEERS WHO WERE ONCE INVITED AND RETURN TO HELP OTHER PEOPLE. IT'S ONLY ONE STEP IN THEIR LIFE AND THAT THEY ARE OFF, AND THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR THEM WHEN THEY HAVE SO DIFFICULTIES. KAREN: THERE ARE 2000 VOLUNTEERS THAT MAKE THE PARTY DO

Jay Kennedy, who founded Christmas in the City with his family almost 30 years ago, was recently diagnosed with ALS.

