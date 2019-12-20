Spark offers a better way to send emails

Loading...

Spark is designed to quickly pass your email. Any email read is quickly placed at the bottom of the list. Therefore, if you need to reply to something and you don't have the time, make sure to pin the email.

Like Gmail, Spark divides your emails into three categories; People, notifications and newsletters. Setting smart notifications to People simply will ensure that no spam will vibrate your phone. Spark notifications are interactive, so you can quickly send a reply without opening your email, or archive the email with a press.

Loading

Spark's interface divides these categories much more sharply than Gmail. All emails appear in a list, whether from people, newsletters, pinned or read mail, so there is no jump between tabs.

Spark also supports one of the simplest and best new features in iPadOS; the possibility of having two windows of the same application side by side. This makes it easier to reply to a long, detailed email, as you can simultaneously view the original email and the compose window on the screen. Email templates can be created for common replies – and Spark uses iCloud to make these templates available on all your devices – so you can create a detailed template on your Mac and send it in a few seconds on a phone.

But the feature that kills me is the way Spark tackles signing PDFs. Spark will open an email to annotate in Readdle & # 39; s PDF Expert (which is free for basic editing), and when you've scribbled, the PDF is attached to a reply email to 39; sender. This is such a simple and obvious behavior, but no other email client on iOS behaves this way. Most require you to save the PDF in the Files app and then return to and reply to the email, or send a new email completely out of context.

I'm not taking advantage of Spark's collaboration tools, but I'd like to convince my team to at least try these features. Spark includes built-in ways to privately chat about emails and events with a team, and even write emails together in real time.

This may seem unnecessary to some, but a few years after the Slack revolution in office communication, I can't help but think that Slack (and Microsoft teams) can often do more harm than good, creating unrealistic expectations of a customer always connected and constantly informed. the workforce. Despite Slack's promise, email is far from dead, so maybe the ability to chat around email when needed is a healthier way to approach communication. 39; team.