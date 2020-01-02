Space photos of the decade: shiny objects and a blurry black hole

Loading...

This past decade has taken us all over the cosmos. Physicists produced the first image of a black hole. A giant rover landed on Mars. A spacecraft visited Pluto for the first time.

Assessment of the decade: WIRED looks back on the promises and failures of the past 10 years

With data collected by robotic explorers, satellites and telescopes orbiting the Earth, the past ten years have taught us a lot about the universe we live in, but as with any exploration, more questions await. now answers in the decade to come. This week, we travel the cosmos by revisiting the highlights of the 2010s.

Perhaps one of the most amazing and breathtaking images of the last decade or the last century is this – the first image of a black hole. You may be wondering, how can we see a black hole if it is not emitting light and is fine, black? Look at the ring of light: it is the horizon of events, where matter is engulfed and heated so much that it shines when it is sucked up.

Photography: Collaboration Event Horizon Telescope et al.

Astronomers have captured this image of the southern crab nebula in honor of the 29th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope since its launch. The colorful and oddly shaped nebula is created by the force explosions of two stars zipping one on top of the other. One of the stars is a red giant (the fate that our own sun will eventually encounter), and when she dies, she loses material, which is then attracted to the other star to create this amazing shape.

Photography: STScI

W49B is a deformed supernova remnant. This image uses a combination of X-ray filters, radio waves and infrared to create the full range of colors. Scientists believe that this supernova remnant may contain the most recent black hole to form in our galaxy. At 1,000 years old, this vestige and the black hole are both very young and are 26,000 light years away.

Photograph: NASA / CXC / MIT / L. Lopez et al .; Palomar; NSF / NRAO / VLA

NASA's Juno mission was launched to Jupiter on July 4, 2016 and has since provided breathtaking images of the gas giant. This photo shows a massive vortex rotating in the atmosphere of Jupiter. By filtering out the blues, scientists were able to see for the first time the complex structure of a storm.

Photography: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI / MSSS

One of the most exciting moments of the decade in space occurred in 2015 when NASA's New Horizon spacecraft flew over Pluto, making it the first and only mission to have never visited this magnificent dwarf planet. Not only was Pluto's surface filled with strange textures and geology, but an unavoidable and now iconic feature appeared on its surface: a huge heart.

Photo: NASA / Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Southwest Research Institute

You would be forgiven if you thought this image was of the Earth. These are active gullies on Mars taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has circled Mars since 2006. Gulls like these, which also exist on Earth, are signs of active geology, as the landscape changes with wind, ice formation, and its subsequent melting.

Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona

In August 2012, NASA accomplished a major feat: to land a robotic robot the size of an SUV on the surface of Mars. In December, a few months later, the Curiosity rover took a selfie from the surface of the red planet. This photo was taken by a rover 142 million kilometers away. The traces of his barely driven tires are clear and visible, sunk into the fine, rusty sand of another world.

Photography: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

