South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini suffers from broken arm after park arrest

The video of the arrest was broadcast on Twitter, with four times the Tour de France champion Chris Froome, born in Kenya, and the South African road champion Daryl Impey, who participates in the team. Mitchelton-Scott recorded in Australia, among those who criticized park officials.

Dlamini, 24, was scheduled to participate in the Tour Down Under in Adelaide next month, and was scheduled for the road race at the Tokyo Olympics.

"This is a major setback for the Capetonian, who had left for training before an extremely promising 2020 season," said the press release from NTT.

“Nicholas has an extensive 2020 racing program already in place. This unnecessary injury will now have a serious effect on that, as well as his chances of participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. ”

WorldTour team called SANParks to report the incident, to publicly apologize for the arrest, which was allegedly after Dlamini was forced to get off his bike at high speed, and to discipline the rangers involved.

"NTT Pro Cycling would like to be clear that we fully condemn violence in all its forms and are all very distressed to see our teammate treated in this way," the statement said.

The team said they wanted the SANParks to take into account "the level and extent of fitness used by officials to subdue Nicolas, who saw him fracture on arms. Although he is visibly distressed after being removed from his high-speed bicycle, which saw him crash, nothing can justify the level of violence inflicted on him. "

SANParks in a statement released online defended the actions of its staff.

"According to the TMNP section ranger, the cyclist entered the Silvermine section door without paying conservation fees or showing proof of activity permit on request," they said.

"The guards of Table Mountain National Park were informed of the incident and after investigating and finding the cyclist, who was unable to produce his entry ticket or permit "Valid activity, the situation degenerated into spirals, which resulted in the suspect being injured during the ordeal."

Froome in a tweet called park officials, calling them Dlamini "injured" as "appalling". The winner of the Tour de France stage Impey tweeted: "Nic didn't deserve it. What a shame @SANParks. You should be very ashamed of yourself".

Dlamini's team also rejected the suggestion that he was injured, saying that "the video taken by the eyewitness clearly describes the course of events, which saw Nicolas suffer this injury".

Dlamini was transported to False Bay hospital where tests confirmed a fracture of the left humerus. He was then transferred to another local hospital for further assessment.

