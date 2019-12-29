South Africa seals first test with 107 point win over England

Loading...

"Our bowling unit has been very efficient and it is a great confidence booster for our team," said South African captain Faf du Plessis after stopping a streak of five successive losses at the Test.

"We have been playing with great skills over the past two days with everyone's contribution."

England hoped for heroism in a delicately balanced competition as it started the day in 1-121 and still seemed capable of a spectacular victory despite losing two wickets at lunch.

But the turning point proved the key gates of English captain Joe Root and the potential match winner Ben Stokes.

Stokes, who had led England's most successful pursuit when they scored 9-362 at Headingley to beat Australia earlier this year, was bowled over by spinner Keshav Maharaj for 14 years as was he and Root were increasing the run rate after England went to lunch. 3-171.

The second new balloon then represented Jonny Bairstow, who struck a border off Rabada before delimiting the second delivery of the 81st towards the ravine, where Zubayr Hamza took a sharp blow.

Root made his way to 48 before being caught, thus ending England's hopes.

"We arrived today with a real belief that we could win but unfortunately we couldn't do it," he said.

He was defeated by a more complete delivery of Nortje, playing a bad shot outside the stump and getting a gash thanks to wicket keeper Quinton de Kock.

The last four wickets quickly followed after the tail was swept away by Rabada and Nortje.

Rory Burns (84) and Joe Denly (31) were sacked before lunch to tip the scales in favor of the home team.

The teams are now heading to Cape Town for the second test in Newlands from January 3-7.

