Sonos Amp and Sonos Port prices rise by $ 50 in 2020

Loading...

Normally around this time of the year, companies are more than happy to sell their year-end sales by announcing special deals and lower prices. Sonos, however, seems to follow the opposite strategy. It warns customers coming January 9, 2020, it will raise prices on the Sonos Amp and Sonos Port by $ 50.

These price increases will not be too difficult for most consumers. Both the $ 599 Sonos Amp ($ 649 in 2020) and the $ 399 Port ($ 449 in 2020) are seen as primarily focused on the market for custom installations, which demonstrably have a much higher tolerance for an increase of 8-12% in the cost of products.

However, these products are unique in the Sonos product line because they are the only way to add your own non-amplified speakers to a Sonos system (via the amplifier) ​​or to bring an existing home cinema system into the Sonos fold (via the gate ). It is also worth noting that in some respects this is actually the second price increase for these products. The first round came when Sonos rolled them out. As updated replacements for the previous Sonos Connect: Amp and Sonos Connect, the Amp and Port arrived with considerably higher price tags than their predecessors (albeit with a few extra functions as well).

Sonos tells Digital Trends that the price increases are the result of new investments that the company makes in its overseas production facilities. "Sonos has been traveling to diversify its supply chain and expand production to new countries in a way that is sustainable and supports long-term growth," a company representative told us by email. "Support for these efforts and investments has resulted in (the) upcoming price changes."

That production expansion will take place in Malaysia. Strangely enough, Sonos only raises the price of these two products in the US. All other Sonos markets, including Canada, are not affected by the change.

2019 was a big year for Sonos. It launched its first two collaboration products with Ikea: the Symfonisk bookshelf loudspeaker and the Symfonisk table lamp. It replaced its hugely popular Play: 1 speaker with the Sonos One SL (an AirPlay 2-compatible device physically similar to the Sonos One, but without smart speaker skills), it replaced the Sonos Connect with the Sonos port, and it recently appeared its first ever Bluetooth compatible speaker, the $ 399 Sonos Move.

Recommendations from the editors