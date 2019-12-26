Someone discovered & # 39; Command seats & # 39; without an SUV a long time ago

Loading...

One of the most important reasons that people give to buy SUVs, even if they do not need off-road capability or even a large car, is because they want something known as "command seat position." That is simply silly marketing. Talk about "driving while sitting a little higher than in a normal car." You don't need a truck for that!

For some strange psychological reason, people seem to feel safer in these positions, although, logically, the higher centers of gravity necessary for these types of designs may cause worse handling, but whatever. Anyway, a guy managed to get this feature even in a really small car, in 1962.

The guy in question was Dr. Eric Puddy, from Norfolk, England. Dr. Puddy was a large man, approximately six feet seven inches, and he modified his Mini with a special raised seat, a longer shifter and a special tiltable steering wheel to avoid back problems, especially slipped discs. Here, just look:

Look at that thing! It has a booster seat on a swivel base and even suicide doors!

I have been trying to find more information about Dr. Puddy and what appears to be his remarkable determination to drive a small Mini even though it is clearly not the ideal body type for such a car.

I mean, who was this guy? Did he make these modifications himself? Here there is a large amount of bodywork involved, which extends the height of the door, making the entire window box with window, complete with windshield wipers, and seems to be a clean and well executed job. This could not have been cheap, right?

There is another picture of the good doctor and a different Mini, but still modified:

Photo: The Sporting Minis

This version may have been an earlier, less complicated attempt, in which there is only one roof opening section to allow easier entry and exit, but once in the car, Dr.Puddy or a driver with a similar scale still It would be restricted by the confines of the interior.

Besides, I just realized, it also made me have suicidal doors!

I am really surprised by all this: the fact that Dr. Puddy not only looked for a bigger car, the great effort made to do this, the frank and gloriously strange solution that was the result, the way his passengers should felt talking to him while his head is trapped in that little greenhouse on the roof, everything is fantastic.

If people love the "command seat" so much, why hasn't anyone tried this on a modern Mini or Fiat 500? Where are the modern Puddy doctors?

I'd rather see some crazy things like this around than a sea of ​​SUVs and undifferentiated crossovers. I will try to invoke Dr. Puddy's spirit with some dangerous black magic tonight.

If you start seeing cars with bubbles in your head, you'll know it worked.

