Some Pixel 4 buyers receive phones that are locked with Xfinity

The Pixel 4 was aggressively discounted during the holidays, especially in the Google Store. And some buyers have reported over the past two weeks receiving unlocked phones that are locked on Xfinity Mobile without a lock without a solution in place.

The first reports on this issue came two weeks ago from buyers who purchased unlocked models directly in the Google Store. After they have inserted a SIM card in the Pixel 4, they are told that & # 39; SIM card is not supported. Ask Xfinity Mobile if this device can be unlocked. "

There are a few dozen nearly identical reports about Reddit and Google Support. Customers have contacted their original providers in vain, including the purchase of new SIM cards. Reaching Xfinity – an MVNO that uses Verizon – produces a similar response because they are not subscribers.

Everyone has been told to contact Google, with support that officially dispatches new Pixel 4 units. However, received devices have exactly the same problem with the SIM lock. Some have undergone one or two replacements, apparently quickly exchanging with Google.

At present, the problem seems to lie with Google and may include a poor amount of phones that are equipped for Xfinity Mobile. It is unclear whether a software problem will solve, or whether a backend or carrier fix is ​​required.

In theory, affected customers can receive a trouble-free device if they continue to trade. It is of course ridiculous to expect customers to keep returning units until they do. The offensive inventory must be removed immediately to ensure that the same does not continue to happen.

It is a pity that the problem with the locked SIM card of the Pixel 4 has come to the fore during the busy holidays. The latest report of this happening is from today suggesting that the problem is still active.

