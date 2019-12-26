Some moving stories you may have forgotten in 2019

Loading...

These moving stories are the ones you won't want to forget when we say goodbye to 2019: ICU volunteer nurses will be liver donors for an 8-year-old boy A healthy 8-year-old boy shook his world in April when he got home from school sick. Just one day later, Brayden Auten was at Milwaukee Children's Hospital, and a week later he was fighting for his life, according to WBAY. Doctors found an aggressive and unknown virus that attacked Brayden's liver. I needed a donor liver. The family spread the word on social media and received a miracle. An ICU nurse in Miwaukee, Cami Loritz, was the perfect partner for Brayden. She volunteered to be a living donor. Thanks to Loritz, Brayden recovered and returned home in July. See the full story in the video player above. The students and their parents raised $ 2,000 to buy tickets for the school crossing guard for a World Series game. In Virginia, he was able to cross out an article on his wish list, thanks to the families he serves every day. According to WTTG, Jeff was looking for tickets to the World Series to see the Washington Nationals. He and his family searched online, but the prices were too high. It was then that more than 60 parents and students raised more than $ 2,000 to buy two tickets for game four, surprising their beloved crossing guard. Teen pays tribute to veterans across the country A 13-year-old boy is trying his best to honor veterans across the country. After visiting his grandfather's grave when he was 10, Preston Sharp began placing flags and flowers on the graves. honored more than 210,000 veterans in 28 states. See other moving stories of 2019:

These moving stories are the ones you won't want to forget while we say goodbye to 2019:

The ICU nurse volunteers as a liver donor for an 8-year-old child

A healthy 8-year-old boy had his world shaken in April when he returned sick from school.

Only one day later, Brayden Auten was at Milwaukee Children's Hospital, and a week later he was fighting for his life, according to WBAY.

Doctors found an aggressive and unknown virus that attacks Brayden's liver.

I needed a liver donor. The family spread the word on social media and received a miracle.

An ICU nurse in Miwaukee, Cami Loritz, was the perfect partner for Brayden. She offered to be a living donor.

Thanks to Loritz, Brayden recovered and returned home in July.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Students and parents raised $ 2,000 to buy school crossing guard tickets for a World Series game

A school crossing guard in Virginia was able to cross out an item on his wish list, thanks to the families he serves every day.

According to WTTG, Jeff was looking for tickets to the World Series to see the Washington Nationals. He and his family searched online, but the prices were too high.

It was then that more than 60 parents and students raised more than $ 2,000 to buy two tickets for game four, surprising their beloved crossing guard.

Teen honor veterans across the country

A 13-year-old boy goes further to honor veterans across the country.

After visiting his grandfather's grave when he was 10, Preston Sharp began placing flags and flowers on the graves.

Since then, the California teenager has honored more than 210,000 veterans in 28 states.

Check out other moving stories of 2019:

.