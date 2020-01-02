Soldier killed in off-duty car accident

Loading...

A 19-year-old soldier was killed in a car accident on vacation Monday night.

Army Pfc. Patrick Giannone, a specialist in information technology, came to the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) last year, according to a Facebook post by Commander Col. Owen Ray. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion and "known in his section, company and battalion for his tireless work ethic and his commitment to his profession and his team".

"Accepting the loss of one of our own is never easy, and we support our 1SFG team and family," Ray said in the post.

Giannone was a passenger in the vehicle on Monday, the Virginia State Police told CBS subsidiary WTVR when the driver lost control of the car, ran off the road, and collided with a tree. Both he and the driver were buckled up. According to the WTVR, the driver suffered minor injuries and charges are pending against him.

On Tuesday afternoon, a public Facebook group entitled "In memory of Patrick Giannone" was launched, in which family and friends exchange photos and memories of the young soldier.

(tagsToTranslate) rip (t) army (t) 1st group of special forces (t) messages