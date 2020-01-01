Solano County welcomes the first new baby of 2020 – The Reporter

Loading...

New Year's Day is widely regarded as an opportunity for a new beginning for many people, especially with 2020 marking the beginning of a new decade.

For Brian and Tamara Feeney of Vacaville, that new beginning came in the form of the birth of their second daughter, Esme Mariella Feeney, who arrived in the world at 2:42 a.m. at the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.

This makes Esme the first baby born in Solano County in 2020.

Tamara said she felt "pretty good" after the birth of her new daughter.

Esme reached 7.5 pounds. She joins her older sister Emerence, 2, who was in the Mother Baby Unit with the rest of her family, reading books with her mother while her newborn sister slept.

Tamara said Emerence was excited to have a younger sister, and she herself was delighted with the possibility of raising two girls.

"(I'm anxious to) see what it is to have two daughters," he said. "I think it will be fun to have sisters."

Tamara and Brian were happy that the delivery was very fast.

"He woke up and felt the contractions were close enough at 1:30 a.m.," Brian said. "We deliver at 2:42."

The Feeney were exuberant about their new addition to the family and were already scheduled to leave the next day.

Cyresse Hill, a spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, reported that the first babies of the year at Kaiser Valleiser and Vacaville hospitals were delivered at 10:44 and 10:51 a.m., respectively, although no other information was provided. Although two births were pending, according to an employee of the Birth Center at Sutter Solano Medical in Vallejo, no new babies were reported at the end of this edition.

The last baby born in NorthBay in the 2010s was born at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the first baby born in the Bay Area in 2020 was a girl born at 12:04 a.m. at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, according to Mercury News. The first baby in the Bay Area was born at 12:05 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center.