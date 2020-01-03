Solano College men fall to Los Medanos – The Reporter

Loading...

The Solano College men's basketball team fell on Thursday to visit Los Medanos 90-76 in the Bay Valley Conference game.

The Medanos led 52-42 at halftime.

Armon Economou led the Falcons (6-9, 1-2) with 22 points in 8 of 15 shots. Berry Roseborough had 19 points in 6 of 16 shots and Dunnell Stafford had 15 points in 6 of 14 shots. Ricky Holland added eight boards and five assists. Stafford had seven boards.

Jason Holman had 23 points for Los Medanos (10-4, 1-1). Zack Martínez had 20 points.

Solano returns to Marin on Wednesday.

Youth Soccer, Cheerleading

Vacaville Junior Wildcats with inscriptions

The Vacaville Junior Wildcfats youth soccer and cheerleading team currently has a special early registration record for soccer players and cheerleaders: 13 and 14 year old soccer players play for free and everyone else can get a discounted rate up to 1 February, 2020.

Only $ 50 down payment is needed and payment plans are available.

Football is for children from 6 to 14 years old and cheerleaders are for children from 4 to 14 years old. The cost is $ 150 for football and $ 450 for joy.

For more information, visit vacavillejrwildcats.org.