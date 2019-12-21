Solano AIDS Coalition distributes toys, clothes, food to those in need – The Reporter

Loading...

While the president of the Solano AIDS Coalition, Mario Saucedo, watched the long line that ran along the sidewalk of Georgia Street on Saturday afternoon, he could only smile.

After all, I was once again helping the community, especially those in need.

The 15th annual Island Of Misfits Toys campaign was held at the Immersive Learning Center in downtown Vallejo. With the help of many volunteers and members of the organization; Solano AIDS Coalition collected and distributed thousands of new, unwrapped toys to children and families who have been affected or infected with the HIV virus; as well as those in Solano County who need it.

"This is one of the best things to do in Solano every year," said Saucedo. "It's about the future and children. Seeing them run inside to get a toy is really special. It teaches us all how to be great in the mind, body and soul. There are many families in trouble and we have a lot of organizations to offer toys, food and clothing. At least one day a year is about making these children and these families happy. "

At 5 pm. The coalition hoped that some 60 families would be helped. One by one, the families entered, with the children stunned to see Santa. They went out one by one, with their jaws almost hitting the floor as they stared in amazement at their new toys, whether it was Disney, Fisher Price, Playskool, Play-Doh or a board game.

Children search hundreds of toys that the Island of Misfit toys from the Solano AIDS Coalition give away at the Immersive Learning Center on Saturday in downtown Vallejo. (Chris Riley – Times-Herald)

Each child was allowed to choose a large toy and a small toy. There were also clothes on display to collect and all kinds of food and hot chocolate served.

Javier Sharkey, 11, was delighted to pick up a toy from Batman Lego, a Batman action figure, the operation of the board game and a new hat.

"It makes me happy to have all this here," Sharkey said. “I had a Batman toy like this a few years ago for my birthday, but I lost it. Now I have one again.

Sharkey's mother, Juanita Stamps, was also glad to see the appearance of her five children while they marveled at the toys. Stamps lives in Vallejo.

"It's a true blessing," said Stamps. "Some people just don't have enough for toys with all the money they rent, so this organization really does everything possible to make something like this possible." I am very happy and I appreciate them very much. We have been here a couple of times. They give a lot with toys, hot chocolate and other snacks. It really is nice. "

Saucedo said they receive a lot of help from the Holistic Health Center of Vallejo, Highway 29, VHAC, as well as the fire departments of Vallejo and Benicia.

"Seeing children be able to eat and buy a toy is the best part of this event in the past 17 years," said coalition vice president Calvin Ellington D’Ville. “I see many of these people all the time, but they never knew that I do things like this. Now I come back some people and they are running looking for me.

"It is important that all companies join in Vallejo and support each other for things like this," continued Ellington D’Ville. "It's not about race or sexuality. We all need to unite and unite. Because there are children in need and when their parents need to use that money to pay the rent, we need to be able to help them."

Colleen Trundy, a volunteer at the event who dressed as one of Santa's helpers, said there were mixed feelings about seeing the long line on Georgia Street.

"It is sad that so many people still need help when there is so much wealth in our country," said Trundy. “But seeing all the smiles of the children and, ultimately, also with the parents, that makes it worthwhile. I'm glad we can help support so many families. "

Another volunteer, Yajaira Rubio, felt the same.

"It's a really nice thing to do and I feel great that so many people are taking the time to make the little ones happy and make the little ones smile," said Rubio. “There really are angels on this earth. You ask all these children if they are happy and it seems that their eyes are turning into butterflies. It really makes me feel great inside. "

Jenn Cepeda, event stylist at Events By Jenn, said she had worked primarily at Fairfield, but felt the need to return to Vallejo and help.

"I am a boy from Vallejo and I grew up on this street," said Cepeda. "It's as if God brought me back here to help. My heart is so full right now."