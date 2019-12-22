"So unfair": Trump criticizes Pelosi's delay in the delivery of impeachment articles to the Senate National

Loading...

US President Donald Trump complained on Saturday that Parliamentary President Nancy Pelosi was late in delivering impeachment proceedings to the Senate, which could delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber.

"It's so unfair," Trump said a few days after he was impeached when he spoke at a conservative student conference organized by the Turning Point USA group. "You are violating the constitution," he added.

Pelosi has so far refused to send the indictment to the Senate to give Democrats in this chamber more leverage in trying to negotiate the rules of the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer remain at a dead end on whether there will be new witnesses and testimonies in the process.

Still, Trump is expected to be cleared of both charges in the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority. This will only be the third impeachment process against the President in US history. The trial is slated to begin in January.

Trump hit the Democrats who supported the impeachment process and accused them of trying to “overthrow” the 2016 elections.

"They call themselves Democrats, but they really don't believe in democracy," he said.

Trump praised the House Republicans for staying in step against impeachment when some Democrats crossed the aisle to resist.

"We have to say it was a bipartisan vote," said Trump. "No Republican went to their side."

Trump spoke to thousands of enthusiastic supporters, many of whom carried his campaign tools, and encouraged young conservatives to stand up to the "radical left" to take advantage of the country's cultural and political divisions.

"The Democratic Party is trying to destroy our constitution, tear down our history, and blur the nation's borders," Trump said.

"Each of you is on the front line to defend our way of life," he added. "The radical left has no chance against young conservatives who put America first."

Trump spoke at his private club in Palm Beach on the first day of his more than two-week winter vacation.

Trump was introduced by conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who encouraged students not to believe in climate change and to attack Trump's critics without spending time defending him.

"The people who have to defend themselves are the people who attack him and the people who attack us," said Limbaugh. "The president doesn't have to be defended. He needs to be supported."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

