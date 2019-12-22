Snowdens targets two-year-old greatness on a slow day in Randwick

Loading...

The apology makers ruled that the warm weather kept the numbers to a minimum, but the stands were air conditioned.

How times have changed: once the races had the allure of a gold field. When the location of the South Pole was an issue, one spirit held that a meeting should only be scheduled there and that bettors would find it.

Usually a souvenir can be removed from a particular program, but during picnics or a Melbourne Cup. Saturday at Randwick, it was the father-son partnership Snowden who continued a brilliant streak with Aim, marking their 10th two-year winner of 24 starters since August 1. But a brilliant season does not make great records.

Of course, Father Peter has already checked off two Golden Slippers, a measuring stick for young people in a category where some coaches have talent like the others excel with two milers.

Yes, it can be said that Chris Waller, so good with most, did not set the world on fire with his two years, but he should not lose heart.

It took Tommy Smith, who specializes in youth before he became fashionable, 14 years and 17 runners before landing his first Golden Slipper with Fairy Walk (1971). He then brought his final tally to six, the same as his daughter Gai Waterhouse, and they hold the rich sprint record.

Aim's success was the 10th two-year winner for Peter Snowden, pictured, and his son Paul of 24 starters since August 1.

But Clarry Conners deserves an honorable mention because, without the number of prominent stables, he has captured four, just like Bart Cummings, a master of any age group.

Perhaps Angus Armanasco, the West Australian who became Melbourne's best coach, was seen as helping out with the youngsters, but only had ; a Golden Slipper under his belt, so the Snowdens have the potential to challenge in the big category.

The upcoming Magic Millions, with a major feature for two-year-olds on the Gold Coast, have grown in importance while the last Saturday in Sydney before Christmas, which once hosted the Villiers, has declined to to the degree of burial attempt at Warwick Farm.

However, the coaching policy of "cuddling one for Christmas", placing a horse for a profit to cover holiday expenses, was prevalent with Warwick Farm coaches on Saturday as Bjorn Baker had a winning hat-trick and Joe Pride.

Certainly, Pride’s Passage Of Time, supported from $ 6 to $ 5, had this old-fashioned ring taking the December handicap after finishing last week a week earlier.

And good news on the light rail front, finishing like Aim, it was timed by taking only 13 minutes from Central to Randwick, against 23 minutes a week earlier.

