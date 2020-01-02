Snowbirds files suit against cuts in OHIP travel insurance

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on January 2, 2020 at 10:51 am

TORONTO – A group representing Canadians who have spent the year in sunnier climes have filed a lawsuit against Ontario's decision to abolish foreign health insurance.

According to the Canadian Snowbird Association, abolishing insurance violates one of the five pillars of the Canada Health Act: portability.

The program included inpatient international services up to $ 400 a day for better care and up to $ 50 a day for outpatient emergencies and medical services.

In May, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that the government would cut the program on December 31 because it was very expensive and would not add value to taxpayers.

The announcement came after a six-day public consultation.

A spokeswoman for Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

