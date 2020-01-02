Snow removal work in Montreal – Montreal in progress

Loading...

Snow removal work is underway in Montreal and the 19 boroughs covered the city on Mondays and Tuesdays after 20 centimeters.

Work began on Thursday morning at 7 a.m., giving priority to the main arteries and narrow streets, said city spokesman Philippe Sabourin.

Almost 2,200 vehicles were used for the city's 10,000 km road network.

While some expected the snow to be removed on Wednesday New Year's Day, the city decided to postpone it to Thursday for convenience of residents.

"We wanted people to celebrate before we start charging again," he said, "The city doesn't want to make parking even more difficult during the holidays."

2:21

Abandoned Bo Pelouse customers shovel themselves out of the storm

Abandoned Bo Pelouse customers shovel themselves out of the storm

Sabourin said Thursday's operations are progressing faster than usual.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We will be finished on Monday, at the end of the day for the last streets," he said.

On average, the crews can travel 2,500 kilometers a day, or 25 percent of the city, but Sabourin said they'll likely hit 30 percent on Thursday.

The operators on the ground say it is fast because there is no traffic and, according to Sabourin, the mild temperatures mean there is no ice or no need to scrape the sidewalks.

CONTINUE READING:

The winter weather leads to flight cancellations and delays in Montreal



The residents must also do their part to ensure that operations run smoothly.

Sabourin reminds drivers not to pay attention to parking signs and to put the rubbish where it does not interfere with snow removal.

In order to make parking easier, the city, in collaboration with Stationnement de Montréal, provides 1,369 parking spaces in various parking spaces. Parking is free from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m., but there are some restrictions. Visit the Stationnement de Montréal website for more information.

CONTINUE READING:

"We're adding more tools" – The city of Montreal is gearing up for another winter season



Officials say how you park is almost as important as where you park.

It is recommended that you park your car at least 30 centimeters from the curb, fold the rear view mirrors and avoid parking at an angle.

The story continues under the advertisement

If you're unlucky enough to be towed during snow removal, you can get help finding your vehicle on the Montreal City website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,