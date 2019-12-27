Snow could kick off a cold weekend in Casper

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo – Before the weekend, Casper may see some snow showers.

If the area were to see snow, the National Weather Service of Riverton predicts that it would start "mainly after 4 am" on Saturday, December 28. The forecast predicts a 30% probability of snow this evening.

There is then a 40% chance on Saturday, "mainly before 3 pm".

Before Saturday evening, the NWS reports that there is a 20% chance of snowfall before 11 p.m.

Saturday's maximum is forecast at 23 degrees. Saturday night the minimum is expected to be 10 degrees with a possible wind chill factor as low as -5 degrees.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a maximum of 21 degrees.

Here are the NWS seven-day forecasts:

Today & # 39; hui Sunny, with highs near 30. Wind southwest 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight 30 percent chance of snow, mostly after 4 a.m. Mainly cloudy, with a minimum around 17. Wind northwest 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday 40 percent chance of snow, mostly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with highs near 23. Wind northwest 9 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Saturday night 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Cloudy with a minimum around 10. Wind chill values ​​as low as -5. Wind west 11 to 14 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with highs close to 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind from 16 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Sunday night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind southwest around 14 mph.

On Monday Sunny, with highs near 25. Wind, with a southwest wind from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Monday evening Partly cloudy, with a minimum around 13.

Tuesday Sunny, with a maximum near 30. Wind.

Tuesday evening 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a minimum around 22. Wind.

New Years Day A chance of snow. Mainly cloudy, with a maximum near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday evening A chance of snow. Cloudy with a low around 23.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high of almost 34. Breezy.

