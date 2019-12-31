Snow, cold over New Years expected in Hamilton: Environment Canada – Hamilton

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

According to Environment Canada, Hamilton and the surrounding area herald the new year with cold temperatures and snow.

The weather agency has issued a winter weather travel guide that is valid from Tuesday afternoon to early evening and is expected to fall two to four centimeters of snow.

According to the federal authority, short violent snowstorms with poor visibility are possible.

CONTINUE READING:

Looking back on 2019



Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour will snow on Tuesday evening when the temperature drops to a low of -3 ° C.

New Year's Day is cloudy at -1 C and a wind chill of -9.

The cold and snow will end on Thursday with clouds and an expected high of 4 ° C.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR