Snow can fall on New Years Eve and New Years Day in Casper

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Thursday morning snowfall on Thursday morning should end around 10am.

Less than half an inch of daytime snow accumulation is required by the National Weather Service in the Riverton forecast.

Snow could return Saturday, the NWS claiming a 20% chance.

Casper can then see New Years Eve and New Year's Day snowy. The NWS calls for a "slight chance of snow" Tuesday evening and a "chance of snow" on New Year's Day.

Their full seven-day forecast is as follows:

Today & # 39; hui 40 percent chance of snow, mostly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with highs near 36. Wind light and becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Total accumulation of snow during the day of less than half an inch possible.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a minimum around 24. Wind, with a southwest wind from 13 to 18 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Friday Sunny, with highs near 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 28 mph.

Friday night Mostly cloudy, with a minimum around 18. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Saturday 20 percent chance of snow. Mainly cloudy, with a high of near 28. Windy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts reaching 23 mph.

Saturday night Mainly cloudy, with a minimum around 13. Breezy, with a southwest wind from 13 to 17 mph, with gusts reaching 24 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with highs near 17. Breezy, with a southwest wind from 14 to 18 mph, with gusts reaching 31 mph.

Sunday night Generally clear, with a minimum of around 8.

On Monday Sunny, with a maximum near 21. Wind.

Monday evening Partly cloudy, with a minimum around 13.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high close to 28. Breezy.

Tuesday evening A slight chance of snow. Mainly cloudy, with a minimum around 22. Breezy.

New Years Day A chance of snow. Mainly cloudy, with a maximum near 31. Breezy.

NWS in Riverton