Snoop Dogg makes baby lullaby album

Oh baby.

The rapper and well-known connoisseur of cannabis Snoop Dogg has released an album for babies full of some of his best hits, in the form of a lullaby.

The album, "Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg," features quiet interpretations of hip-hop gems such as "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It’s Hot," and "Doggy Dogg World."

48-year-old "D-O-double-G" made the album with Rockabye Baby! Music, which has been associated with tough-type rappers like Eminem and Kanye West in the past to make melodies for little ones.

Show 12 sleep-inducing songs, including the baby versions of "Beautiful," "What's my name?" And "Lay Low." It was released last month and costs $ 17.

Hits like "Smoke Weed Everyday", "B-h Please" and "That is my N-a" didn't make the cut.

In 2018, Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., showed his domestic side when he launched a cookbook entitled "De Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen", which offers recipes for everything from milkshakes to tortillas.

