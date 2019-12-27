Snoop Dogg explained how the Lakers ruined his Christmas party on Instagram

Loading...

While many of us are preparing for work after Christmas, Snoop Dogg overcomes the salty feeling of watching the Clippers hit his Lakers.

Snoop – one of the biggest rappers from Los Angeles – is an enthusiastic fan of all sports teams in the city and was mainly on the sidelines of USC's classic bowl game against Texas in 2006. Nowadays, the rapper likes to be on the square side of a number of NBA games, but especially his hometown Lakers & # 39; games. After the Lakers lost 111-106 to the Clippers at Christmas, Snoop skipped his disappointment on Instagram in the form of an ironically viral video on Twitter. Too many hours on our team, man. I say it and I mean it that way, motherfuckers no longer have 3s at the end of the fuck game, sorry motherfuckers. F * ck! Fuck my Christmas with this sh * t, n ****. Can't beat the damn clippers, you make me sick with this shit. "

Snoop was so angry that he posted two videos about the Lakers' defeat and said in the second video: "You lose to nobody but the damn clippers. I don't care who we lose if we stop, the damn clippers And you better start doing them 3s. I don't talk to the starters, I talk about the others on the bench. Start doing them f * cking 3s n **** Now get your ass to the gym and get to work on your fuck shot so if & # 39; Bron throws the fool you can do it, right? & # 39;

While Snoop isn't exactly happy that the Lakers are screwing up his Christmas party, the rapper was recently announced as a color commentator for the video game NHL & # 39; 20. This happened a year after Snoop worked with the league for the YouTube series Hockey 101 With Snoop Dogg.